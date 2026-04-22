BMW SA presents two and four wheels exclusive RR Editions

In a bold show of performance unity, BMW South Africa has unveiled a pair of limited-edition models that bridge the gap between its high-performance car and motorcycle divisions.

The new BMW M2 Coupé RR Edition and BMW M 1000 RR M2 Edition—alongside the BMW S 1000 RR M2 Edition—are exclusive to the South African market, underlining the country’s importance in BMW M’s global strategy.

This marks the first collaboration between BMW M and BMW Motorrad South Africa, resulting in a unified design language across both two and four wheels.

Only 10 units of the BMW M2 Coupé RR Edition will be produced, paired with a similarly exclusive allocation of the M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR M2 Edition motorcycles.

The motorcycles, based on the acclaimed S 1000 RR and range-topping M 1000 RR, feature a striking Black Storm Metallic finish with red accents across the fairings, wheels, and signature RR badging.

Both editions are fitted with Akrapovič exhaust systems and retain the performance DNA that has made the S 1000 RR one of South Africa’s best-selling superbikes.

Pricing starts at R406 950 for the S 1000 RR M2 Edition and climbs to R882,100 for the flagship M 1000 RR M2 Edition.

Visual and dynamic enhancements

In the four-wheel camp, the BMW M2 Coupé RR Edition builds on the already potent M2 formula.

Powered by a 353kW inline six-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, the special edition introduces visual and dynamic enhancements rather than mechanical changes.

These include Black Sapphire Metallic paintwork, M Performance suspension lowered by 20mm, staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels, and aerodynamic upgrades such as black splitters with red inserts and dual rear spoilers.

Inside, the cabin continues the red-and-black theme, with contrast stitching, M detailing, and a unique standard sunroof—a feature exclusive to this edition.

Buyers will have a choice between a six-speed manual or an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission when the car arrives in the fourth quarter of 2026.

BMW squares up against rivals

The introduction of these RR Editions positions BMW squarely against rivals in both segments.

On two wheels, the S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR take on the likes of the Ducati Panigale V4 and Yamaha YZF-R1.

Meanwhile, the M2 Coupé RR Edition enters the compact performance car arena alongside competitors such as the Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45 S.

With exclusivity, design flair, and performance pedigree at its core, BMW’s latest offering is less about volume and more about celebrating the brand’s M heritage across disciplines—a rare fusion of speed on both road and track.

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