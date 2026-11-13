Bolt records 97% surge in on-demand deliveries as South Africans embrace convenience

South Africans are increasingly turning to on-demand delivery services to move parcels, collect forgotten items and support business operations, with mobility platform Bolt reporting a 97% increase in activity on its Bolt Send service between January and July 2026. The growth highlights changing consumer behaviour as households and businesses seek convenient alternatives to traditional courier services and time-consuming errands.

According to data released by Bolt on Tuesday, an analysis of delivery activity across 15 South African cities found that residential addresses accounted for 40% of trips with known destinations. Sports and recreation venues followed at 13%, while shops and grocery stores represented 11% of deliveries.

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Interestingly, the figures suggest that South Africans are not only using the platform to send parcels but also to retrieve items. Nearly four in ten orders, or 39%, involved customers arranging for items to be collected and delivered to them.

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Businesses embrace on-demand deliveries

The business sector is also contributing to demand, with Bolt reporting nearly 98,000 deliveries through business accounts during the seven-month period. These included automotive components transported between dealerships and smaller parcels moved between restaurants and offices.

For small businesses, particularly those operating through social media and online platforms, on-demand delivery services offer an alternative to maintaining dedicated delivery vehicles or employing additional drivers.

Simo Kalajdzic, Bolt South Africa’s head of external affairs, said the service was designed to reduce the time individuals and businesses spend on everyday errands.

“An errand can take an hour, even when the item itself is small,” Kalajdzic said.

Johannesburg leads delivery activity

The data also revealed significant differences between major metropolitan markets. Johannesburg recorded 616% more Bolt Send activity than Durban, while Cape Town experienced a 175% increase between January and July.

However, Bolt did not disclose total delivery volumes across the country or provide comparative figures for competing delivery platforms. Customers using Bolt Send receive upfront pricing and estimated arrival times, alongside real-time parcel tracking and verified handovers.

The growth comes as app-based delivery services increasingly compete for a share of South Africa’s urban logistics market, particularly among consumers and small businesses seeking flexible delivery options.