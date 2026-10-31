Changan targets 6 000 sales in SA as Chinese carmaker plots expansion

Chinese automotive manufacturer Changan has set its sights on tripling its South African sales to 6 000 vehicles in 2027 as it intensifies efforts to challenge established brands in an increasingly competitive market. The ambitious target comes as Changan and its local distributor, Jameel Motors South Africa, celebrate their first anniversary, having sold more than 2 000 vehicles since launching in November 2025.

In an exclusive response to Sunday World Motoring, Changan General Manager for Marketing and Product, Chelsy Pinto, confirmed that the company expects to conclude October with more than 320 sales, pushing its first-year total beyond 2 000 units.

Official figures supplied to Sunday World Motoring show that Changan sold 1 722 vehicles between November 2025 and September 2026, with September recording its strongest monthly performance at 331 units. Pinto clarified apparent confusion over the company’s growth ambitions after Jameel Motors country manager Marinus Venter referred to doubling its efforts.

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“We would be doubling our efforts but tripling our sales. The target for our 2027 financial year is 6 000 units,” she said.

Chinese competition intensifies

Changan is targeting a position among South Africa’s five best-selling Chinese automotive brands by the end of 2027. However, Pinto declined to identify specific competitors the company intends to overtake, emphasising product quality, competitive pricing and aftersales support as its differentiators. Naamsa data currently shows that the top five selling Chinese automotive brands in South Africa includes Chery, GWM, Jetour, Omoda and Jaecoo.

The company’s dealership footprint has doubled from 20 to 40 outlets across eight provinces, with plans to expand to 60 dealerships by the end of 2027. Its growing portfolio includes passenger vehicles, SUVs, bakkies and commercial vehicles, alongside conventional petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains.

New electric models on the horizon

Changan also plans to introduce several new models next year, including the fully electric Lumin city car and Nevo Q05 SUV. Pinto confirmed that both electric vehicles are expected in the fourth quarter of 2027 but declined to confirm whether they would be priced below Play Mute Play advert

R500 000.

Other planned introductions include the facelifted CS75 Pro and updated Deepal S07, which will gain a plug-in hybrid derivative.

Local assembly under consideration

With government increasingly prioritising local manufacturing, Changan has not ruled out establishing vehicle assembly operations in South Africa. “We remain open to pursuing CKD manufacturing where it makes strategic, commercial and operational sense,” Pinto said. However, no investment commitment or manufacturing timeline has been announced.

Addressing concerns about the resale values and long-term reliability of Chinese vehicles, Pinto said Changan intends to build consumer confidence through warranty coverage, parts availability and disciplined pricing. The company reports a 90% local parts fill rate and a 92% customer satisfaction score, although these figures have not been independently verified.

For Changan, achieving its ambitious sales targets will depend not only on expanding its model range and dealership network but also on convincing South African motorists that its vehicles can deliver lasting value in an increasingly crowded market.