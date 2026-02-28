Chery targets SA’s toughest segment with new hybrid bakkie

Chery South Africa has set its sights on one of the country’s most hotly contested vehicle segments, confirming plans to introduce an all-new double-cab bakkie fitted with what it claims will be a segment-first diesel plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.

Internally known as the KP31, the new bakkie is expected to arrive in South Africa in late 2026 or early 2027. Its headline feature is a 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine paired with electric drive technology. A combination engineered to deliver strong torque, improved fuel efficiency and reduced noise and vibration.

New generation features

The model rides on Chery’s new-generation Kaitan ladder-frame chassis, developed to accommodate internal combustion, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains. The architecture has been designed with durability, structural strength and versatility in mind. All critical attributes in a market where reliability and workhorse capability remain non-negotiable.

Chery says the KP31 will target a payload of around 1,000kg and a braked towing capacity of up to 3,500kg. Thus putting it squarely in contention with established players in the double-cab arena. The load bin has been engineered to maximise usable space. While cab-chassis applications will also be supported.

Off-road ability will be central to the package. Production models are set to feature front, centre and rear locking differentials, a low-range gearbox and dedicated off-road driving modes. Additional features such as underbody protection, integrated recovery points, a raised air intake and a tight-turn assist function aim to boost its credentials in tough terrain.

Range expansion in the works

After the diesel PHEV derivative, Chery plans to expand the range with a petrol-powered plug-in hybrid variant.

The newcomer will be targeting rivals such as the BYD Shark 6, Ford Ranger PHEV, the new Toyota Hilux, GWM P500 Hybrid and Isuzu’s established bakkie line-up. It also remains to be seen whether this could be the bakkie earmarked for production at the Chery plant in Rosslyn, Pretoria, once the Chinese brand takes over operations from Nissan.

For Chery, the KP31 signals a bold move into a segment that defines South Africa’s automotive heartbeat.

