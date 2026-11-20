South Africa’s automotive manufacturing sector has suffered another potential blow after German tyre manufacturer Continental announced plans to discontinue production at its Gqeberha plant, placing approximately 950 jobs at risk.

The announcement on Friday follows the recent shutdown of Goodyear’s tyre manufacturing operations in South Africa, raising fresh concerns about the sustainability of local tyre production amid growing competition from cheaper imports.

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Section 189A process underway

Continental confirmed that it has initiated a formal consultation process under Section 189A of the Labour Relations Act to explore alternatives to the proposed closure and measures to minimise the impact on affected employees. Should no viable alternatives emerge, production at the Eastern Cape facility could cease by early 2027.

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Rising costs and import competition

The company attributed the proposed closure to years of underutilised manufacturing capacity, despite several attempts to turn around the plant’s performance. It cited intensifying competition from low-cost imported tyres, rising electricity costs, supply chain disruptions and deteriorating infrastructure as factors undermining its competitiveness.

“Continental is committed to maintaining an open and constructive dialogue throughout the consultation process,” the company said in a statement.

A longstanding manufacturing presence

The Gqeberha facility has manufactured tyres since 1947, with production of Continental-branded tyres beginning in 1985. Over the decades, the plant has supplied tyres to vehicle manufacturers operating in South Africa and customers in the African replacement market.

Its potential closure would represent another setback for South Africa’s automotive component manufacturing industry, particularly in the Eastern Cape, where vehicle production and associated suppliers contribute significantly to industrial activity and employment.

Continental to retain local sales operations

However, Continental stressed that the proposed manufacturing shutdown would not signal its withdrawal from South Africa. The company’s local sales operations in Gqeberha would continue serving customers across South Africa and the broader African continent.

Its BestDrive retail network would also remain unaffected.

Future hinges on consultation outcome

The announcement comes amid mounting concerns over the ability of South African manufacturers to compete with imported products while managing escalating operational costs.

For the approximately 950 employees facing uncertainty, the outcome of the consultation process will determine whether production can be preserved or another longstanding South African manufacturing operation will disappear.