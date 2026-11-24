Chinese automotive manufacturer Omoda has appointed South African music producer DJ Maphorisa as its latest brand ambassador as it looks to strengthen its presence in the increasingly competitive local vehicle market.

The partnership was unveiled on November 15 at DX in Midrand during the award-winning musician’s birthday celebrations.

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Maphorisa will feature in marketing campaigns and promotional activities for Omoda’s expanding vehicle portfolio, including its flagship C9 SUV and the forthcoming C4, which is expected to launch in South Africa in the first quarter of 2027.

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The appointment forms part of Omoda’s broader marketing strategy to engage consumers beyond traditional automotive advertising through music, fashion and popular culture.

READ: OMODA C4 to become first locally built Chery model in SA

Maphorisa has been a prominent figure in South Africa’s music industry for more than a decade, contributing to the international growth of amapiano. Alongside Kabza De Small, he forms part of the Scorpion Kings duo, which has helped popularise the genre internationally.

Targeting new audiences

Lungelo Zwane, brand manager for Omoda & Jaecoo, said the partnership reflects the company’s efforts to connect with South African consumers through cultural platforms.

“Maphorisa represents a generation of South Africans who have built their own lane and own it with confidence,” said Zwane.

“Culture isn’t something we borrow for a campaign. It’s where our customers live, so it’s where we choose to show up, consistently and authentically.”

The appointment comes as Chinese automotive brands continue to expand their footprint in South Africa, intensifying competition with established Japanese, Korean and European manufacturers. Celebrity endorsements and lifestyle partnerships have become part of automotive manufacturers’ marketing strategies as they seek to differentiate themselves and reach younger consumers.

Maphorisa is expected to participate in several promotional activities, including Omoda’s annual Friendsmas festive event scheduled for December 5. The partnership will extend beyond the local introduction of the C4, although its financial terms and duration have not been disclosed.

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