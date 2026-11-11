Engen takes on premium fuel rivals with new V-Max range

Engen has stepped up its competition in South Africa’s premium fuel market with the introduction of V-Max, a new petrol and diesel offering that promises improved fuel economy, engine cleanliness and protection.

The fuel and convenience retailer officially unveiled V-Max at an event in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Monday evening, attended by media and other stakeholders. The launch comes as South African motorists continue to grapple with rising motoring costs, placing greater emphasis on fuel efficiency and value for money.

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With V-Max, Engen appears determined to strengthen its position in a competitive premium fuel segment where established offerings such as Shell V-Power and BP Ultimate have long promoted similar engine-cleaning and performance benefits.

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The new range brings Engen’s premium petrol and diesel products under one brand, targeting motorists driving both modern vehicles and older models with higher mileage.

Engen targets premium fuel segment

According to Engen, V-Max uses advanced additive technology designed to remove deposits from critical engine components, prevent further build-up and improve fuel efficiency. The company claims that standard industry testing against base fuel demonstrated improvements of up to 25 kilometres per tank, alongside up to 100% removal of deposits from tested engine components.

However, these figures represent results achieved under specific testing conditions and should not be interpreted as guaranteed improvements for every vehicle. Actual benefits will depend on factors including engine condition, vehicle age, driving habits and operating conditions.

Fuel savings claims under scrutiny

Speaking at the launch, Engen CEO and Vivo Energy South executive vice president George Roberts said the introduction reflected the company’s continued investment in fuel technology.

“V-Max is our next-generation premium fuel offering, developed to provide enhanced economy as well as cleaning and protection benefits,” Roberts said.

He added that combining premium petrol and diesel under one brand would simplify customers’ choices at the pumps. For motorists, however, the important question is whether the promised improvements translate into measurable savings during everyday driving.

Real-world performance yet to be proven

Having attended the launch, I look forward to testing the V-Max, particularly in vehicles that have accumulated substantial mileage, where the claimed engine-cleaning benefits could prove especially relevant.

Comparative testing against conventional fuels and competing premium products would also provide useful insight into whether motorists are getting additional value for their money.

Engen, which operates more than 1 000 service stations across South Africa and forms part of the Vivo Energy Group, says V-Max is available at participating outlets and through applicable commercial supply channels. The company has not provided independent real-world test results demonstrating how its new offering compares directly with rival premium fuels.