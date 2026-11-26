Chumani Wulana, an apprentice at Hyundai Brackenfell, is the only woman among the 10 finalists selected from 137 apprentices nationwide. The competition assesses the technical knowledge and capabilities of apprentices while encouraging skills development within the automotive industry.

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Inspired by family and engineering

Wulana’s journey into the automotive sector was inspired by her father, a bricklayer, whose work sparked her interest in engineering from an early age.

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“I was raised by my daddy, who taught me a lot and seeing the work he did, helped develop my passion for engineering,” said Wulana.

She went on to study mechanical engineering before gaining practical experience at a dealership in East London and subsequently working as a street mechanic in Khayelitsha, where she built relationships with customers.

From street mechanic to national finalist

Since joining Hyundai Brackenfell in August 2024, Wulana has assisted in servicing an estimated 2 650 vehicles, according to the company.

“To continually excel, I have developed a never-give-up attitude. When I encounter a challenge, I always give my best to resolve it,” she said.

Her achievement highlights the importance of creating opportunities for women to enter technical professions within South Africa’s automotive sector, where workshop-related occupations remain largely male-dominated.

Developing skills for the future

Hyundai Automotive South Africa CEO Stanley Anderson said the competition was designed to encourage continuous learning and improve technical competencies among apprentices and technicians. He said developing these skills ultimately benefited customers through improved vehicle servicing.

The competition’s top three performers will be announced at Hyundai Automotive South Africa’s dealer conference in February 2027. The overall winner will represent South Africa at the Hyundai Motor Company Global Apprentice Skills Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.