Ford confirms rugged Everest Tremor for South Africa launch in late 2026

Ford Motor Company has confirmed that it will expand its popular Everest SUV range in South Africa with the introduction of the new Everest Tremor, scheduled to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The new Tremor derivative joins the growing list of rugged lifestyle-focused SUVs entering the local market, targeting adventure-loving families who want stronger off-road ability without compromising comfort, luxury and towing capability.

Ford is currently showcasing the Everest Tremor at the 2026 edition of NAMPO Harvest Day in Bothaville in Free State, one of the largest agricultural exhibitions in the Southern Hemisphere, which concludes on Friday.

The Everest Tremor follows the success of the Ranger Tremor bakkie in South Africa and further strengthens Ford’s position in the highly competitive ladder-frame SUV segment dominated by rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado as well as the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Off-road capability

According to Ford South Africa, the Everest Tremor has been developed for buyers who regularly venture beyond tar roads and demand more serious off-road capability from their family SUV.

“We are delighted to bring the popular Tremor variant into our Everest line-up later this year. The addition of the Everest Tremor to this already popular range of SUVs answers customer demand for a more off-road capable model, due in part to the success of the equivalent Ranger Tremor,” said Sunil Sewmohan, director of product marketing at Ford South Africa.

One of the biggest upgrades comes in the form of a specially developed off-road suspension setup featuring Bilstein position-sensitive dampers and revised springs designed for demanding terrain.

Revised suspension and tyres

The Tremor also rides on General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres aimed at improving grip on gravel, rocks, mud and sand while still maintaining solidity on-road comfort and stability.

Ford says the revised suspension and tyres increase ground clearance by 26mm compared to the standard Everest, improving its ability to tackle tougher terrain.

Another key highlight is the inclusion of Rock Crawl Drive Mode, making the Tremor the only Everest derivative in South Africa equipped with this feature. The system is designed to optimise traction and momentum when navigating rocky and loose surfaces during low-speed off-road driving.

Powering the Everest Tremor is Ford’s familiar 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine, producing 184 kW and 600 Nm of torque. The SUV retains a braked towing capacity of 3,500kg, making it suitable for caravans, trailers and outdoor lifestyle equipment.

Visually, the Everest Tremor receives several rugged styling upgrades, including a honeycomb grille with auxiliary LED lamps, a steel bash plate, heavy-duty side steps and exclusive Tremor badging. Buyers will also have access to a unique Command Grey paint option reserved specifically for the Tremor range.

Premium comfort

Inside, Ford says the cabin retains the premium comfort levels Everest buyers have come to expect, featuring Tremor-embossed leather seats, ebony interior accents and all-weather floor mats.

The SUV will also feature Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment system and an array of advanced driver assistance and safety technologies.

Ford South Africa says local pricing and full specification details will be announced closer to launch later this year.

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