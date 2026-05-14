Ford updates Everest line-up with new Active model and more premium features

Ford Motor Company has expanded and refreshed its Everest SUV range in South Africa for 2026, introducing new trim levels, upgraded features and revised pricing aimed at strengthening its position in the fiercely contested large SUV segment.

The updated line-up introduces the new Everest Active as the entry point into the range, replacing the outgoing XLT model, while the Sport, Wildtrak and flagship Platinum derivatives continue to offer V6 diesel power and four-wheel-drive capability.

Broader appeal

The Everest remains one of Ford South Africa’s most important products in the family and adventure SUV market, competing against established rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, GWM Tank 500 and new entrants like the LDV D90.

According to Ford South Africa, the revised Everest range is designed to offer broader appeal across different customer lifestyles and budgets.

“The updated 2026 Everest range strengthens Ford’s presence in the popular SUV segment, building on the attributes that have made the current generation model the benchmark in its class,” said Sunil Sewmohan, director of product marketing at Ford South Africa.

The new Everest Active is powered by Ford’s updated 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 125kW and 405Nm, paired to the brand’s 10-speed automatic transmission.

Buyers can choose between two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions, with the latter gaining additional terrain modes and a locking rear differential for improved off-road ability.

Despite serving as the most affordable Everest derivative, the Active comes generously equipped with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane centring, lane keeping assist, LED headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Smoother, more responsive performance

Ford says the transmission calibration has also been updated for smoother and more responsive performance.

Higher up the range, the Everest Sport continues with Ford’s powerful 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine delivering 184kW and 600Nm of torque.

The Sport receives several upgrades including a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring with trailer coverage, tyre pressure monitoring and Ford’s Zone Lighting system.

The more lifestyle-oriented Wildtrak derivative gains a distinctive new Ignite Orange exterior paint option, Matrix LED headlamps and upgraded luxury features including premium leather seats, ambient lighting and a panoramic moonroof.

At the top of the range, the Everest Platinum continues as the luxury flagship, offering features such as 21-inch alloy wheels, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel and a premium 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Ford has also confirmed that the all-new Everest Tremor — a more hardcore off-road focused derivative — will join the local line-up later this year.

The updated Everest range is expected to arrive at Ford dealerships across South Africa in the coming weeks.

Pricing starts at R825,000 for the Everest Active 4×2 and climbs to R1,340,000 for the flagship Everest Platinum V6 4WD.

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