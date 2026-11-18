Chinese automotive manufacturer GWM has expanded its Haval Jolion line-up in South Africa with the introduction of the new Jolion Max, offering buyers a choice of petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Priced from R429 900, the five-derivative range is aimed at families seeking greater practicality, technology and fuel efficiency in the increasingly competitive compact SUV market. The Jolion Max enters a crowded segment where it will compete for buyers against established rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, Volkswagen T-Roc, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Chery Tiggo 7.

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Bigger focus on space and practicality

GWM is positioning the newcomer as a larger, more practical alternative to the existing Jolion Pro, with additional emphasis on passenger comfort and luggage capacity. The petrol derivatives offer 490 litres of boot space, while the electrified versions provide 440 litres. Folding the rear seats increases luggage capacity to 1 175 litres and 1 125 litres respectively. Advertisement

Inside, all derivatives feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic climate control. The SUV also introduces an offline voice-command system capable of controlling 16 vehicle functions without requiring mobile network connectivity.

Choice of three powertrains

Under the bonnet, the entry-level 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 105kW and 210Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Claimed fuel consumption stands at 7.2 litres/100km. The self-charging hybrid combines a turbocharged petrol engine with electric assistance to deliver 164kW and 518Nm, without requiring external charging.

Meanwhile, the flagship plug-in hybrid produces 240kW and 513Nm, with GWM claiming an electric-only driving range of up to 115km under the NEDC testing cycle. Real-world range will depend on driving conditions.

Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control and a 360-degree camera system. Higher-specification models gain additional driver assistance features.

Aimed at family buyers

Floyd Ramabulana, GWM South Africa’s head of marketing, said the newcomer was designed to offer families greater choice without moving beyond the compact SUV segment.

“The Jolion Max gives South African families more room, more technology and a real choice of powertrain,” he said.

Pricing:

Jolion Max 1.5T Premium: R429 900

Jolion Max 1.5T Super Luxury: R459 900

Jolion Max 1.5T HEV Premium: R469 900

Jolion Max 1.5T Ultra Luxury: R494 900

Jolion Max 1.5T PHEV Super Luxury: R599 900

All derivatives include a seven-year/200 000km vehicle warranty and seven-year/75 000km service plan. Hybrid battery warranties extend to eight years or 150 000km.