Honda cuts CR-V price by R91 400 as new hybrid SUV arrives in SA

The new Honda CR-V 2.0 RS e:HEV AWD, priced at R949 900, went on sale at selected dealerships nationwide on Wednesday, 14 October 2026. Its arrival coincides with the CR-V nameplate’s 31st anniversary, having made its global debut in Japan in October 1995.

Hybrid powertrain replaces turbo petrol

The latest model replaces the outgoing 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol derivative with Honda’s 2.0-litre self-charging hybrid system, combining a petrol engine with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. The petrol engine produces 106kW and 189Nm, while the electric drive motor delivers 135kW and 335Nm.

Unlike plug-in hybrids, the CR-V does not require external charging. Instead, its battery is replenished through regenerative braking and electricity generated by the petrol engine. The system automatically switches between electric, hybrid and petrol-engine driving modes depending on road conditions and power requirements.

All-wheel drive added as standard

Another significant development is the introduction of Honda’s Real Time All-Wheel Drive system as standard equipment. According to Honda, the electronically controlled system distributes torque between the front and rear wheels to improve traction on slippery surfaces and stability when cornering.

More practical five-seat layout

The new CR-V also returns to a five-seat configuration, abandoning the previous seven-seat arrangement in favour of additional luggage capacity. Exterior changes include RS-specific gloss-black accents and dual exhaust outlets, while the interior features leather upholstery, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

Technology includes a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, 10.2-inch digital instrument display, wireless smartphone charging and a head-up display.

Safety equipment incorporates Honda’s SENSING driver-assistance package, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and collision-mitigation braking.

Taking on established SUV rivals

The CR-V competes against established family SUVs including the Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Volkswagen Tiguan and Mazda CX-5, several of which offer electrified powertrains.

Honda’s latest offering arrives as manufacturers increasingly introduce hybrid alternatives for motorists seeking improved fuel efficiency without relying on public charging infrastructure.

The vehicle comes with a five-year/200 000km warranty, an eight-year/200 000km hybrid-system warranty and a five-year/90 000km service plan. Honda has not disclosed official fuel-consumption figures in the supplied launch information.