Hyundai joins automotive brands driving golf sponsorship in SA

Hyundai Automotive South Africa is strengthening its presence in professional golf as the Hyundai Open returns to the Sunshine Tour from 12 to 15 November 2026 at Ebotse Links Golf Course in Benoni.

The tournament marks Hyundai’s sixth year of association with the Sunshine Tour, highlighting how automotive manufacturers are increasingly using golf sponsorship to strengthen brand visibility and engage potential customers.

Golf remains a key marketing platform

Golf has traditionally attracted premium vehicle manufacturers seeking access to affluent consumers, corporate executives and business decision-makers. BMW has invested in golf sponsorship for decades and remains the official vehicle partner for major South African tournaments, including the Nedbank Golf Challenge, Alfred Dunhill Championship and Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational. Lexus South Africa has also strengthened its involvement in the sport, serving as the official vehicle partner for the inaugural LIV Golf South Africa tournament at Steyn City earlier this year, alongside its broader golf-related activities.

Beyond branding and sponsorship

For Hyundai, the Sunshine Tour partnership combines marketing opportunities with practical support for professional golfers. The Korean manufacturer supplies STARIA people movers, SUVs and vans to transport players, officials and guests during tournaments. Selected golfers also receive vehicles for year-round use, while performance-related incentives provide additional support.

Hyundai Automotive South Africa CEO Stanley Anderson said the partnership extends beyond conventional sponsorship.

“Our partnership with the Sunshine Tour allows us to support that journey, from the practical support that gets players to tournaments, to creating greater visibility for the talent and stories that make South African golf so compelling,” Anderson said.

Documenting the players’ journey

Hyundai is also introducing a five-part documentary series, The Long Drive, featuring golfers Karabo Mokoena, Keenan Davidse, Herman Loubser, MJ Viljoen and Daniel van Tonder. The series explores their professional journeys and challenges.

Last year’s inaugural Hyundai Open winner, Casey Jarvis, subsequently claimed the 2026 Magical Kenya Open and South African Open Championship titles.

Investment in sport and customer engagement

Hyundai’s continued investment illustrates how golf offers automotive brands opportunities to build relationships with customers while supporting professional sport.