Hyundai targets SA’s commercial truck market with new Mighty GT11

Unveiled at Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion, the new truck forms part of the Korean manufacturer’s strategy to expand its commercial vehicle business by focusing on operating costs, reliability and aftersales support.

The Mighty GT11 enters a market where fleet operators are increasingly concerned about fuel consumption, maintenance expenses and vehicle downtime, all of which directly affect profitability. Speaking at the launch, Hyundai Automotive South Africa CEO Stanley Anderson expressed confidence in the growth potential of the commercial vehicle sector.

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“We want to build a meaningful presence and earn the trust and confidence of commercial operators,” Anderson said.

Built for heavy-duty operations

Under the bonnet, the Mighty GT11 features a 3.8-litre Cummins four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 125kW and 600Nm of torque, paired with a ZF six-speed automated manual transmission.

The truck has a gross vehicle mass of 11,000kg and a claimed payload capacity of six tonnes, making it suitable for various commercial transport applications.

Safety equipment includes anti-lock brakes, a dual-circuit air braking system and two front airbags. The three-seat cabin also comes with air conditioning.

Aftersales support a key selling point

Hyundai says its nationwide service network, genuine parts availability and warranty support will play an important role in attracting fleet customers.

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“Downtime has a direct impact on a business, which is why aftersales support is a critical part of our overall commercial vehicle strategy,” said Hyundai sales director Johan Nel.

Questions remain over pricing and efficiency

However, the manufacturer has yet to disclose pricing, warranty terms or independently verified fuel consumption figures, which will be important considerations for prospective buyers.

The Mighty GT11 will compete for business in a commercial vehicle market where established manufacturers already have extensive fleet relationships and service networks.