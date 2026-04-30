iCAUR debuts bold EV future at Auto China 2026

Chinese new-energy vehicle brand iCAUR has made a striking global debut at the Beijing International Auto Show (Auto China 2026), unveiling a futuristic concept car and expanding its growing V-series line-up as it gears up for international markets, including South Africa.

At the centre of its showcase was a dramatic concept vehicle titled “To Infinity and Beyond”, offering a glimpse into the brand’s future design direction. With its sleek, aerodynamic silhouette and bold styling cues, the concept underscores iCAUR’s ambition to create what it calls “future classics” while redefining next-generation automotive design.

Building a broader mobility ecosystem

The brand’s presence in Beijing was not limited to concepts. Production models such as the iCAUR V23 and iCAUR V27 also took centre stage, alongside a range of customised derivatives and lifestyle-focused products aimed at building a broader mobility ecosystem.

The V27, which made its global debut at the show, represents a key step in expanding iCAUR’s international footprint. It joins the V23, which has already gained traction in Southeast Asia, where it has emerged as a popular contender in the growing segment of boxy, lifestyle-oriented electric SUVs.

Demand exceeds expectations

According to the company, the V27 has already generated strong interest since its earlier introduction in the United Arab Emirates, with demand reportedly exceeding expectations. Its distinctive design language is being positioned as a potential trendsetter for the global automotive market in the coming years.

Locally, iCAUR is preparing to enter the South African market, with executives using the Beijing platform to signal their intent. “The Beijing Auto Show is an important moment for iCAUR as we continue to build momentum globally and get ready for our launch in South Africa,” said Shannon Gahagan, National Brand and Marketing Manager for iCAUR South Africa.

Shift towards more personalised mobility solutions

Beyond the vehicles, the brand used its stand to showcase its broader vision through dedicated zones highlighting design, customisation and its lifestyle ecosystem, reflecting a shift towards more personalised mobility solutions.

In South Africa, the iCAUR V23 is expected to compete with emerging electric and hybrid SUVs from brands such as BYD, Jetour, GWM, Haval and sister brand Chery, as Chinese manufacturers continue to gain ground in the local market.

Sunday World Motoring will attend the official launch drive of the all-new iCAUR V23 at the end of May and will share first impressions as the brand prepares to make its local debut.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content