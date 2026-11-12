Isuzu and Volkswagen recognised for exports, sustainability and community investment

Two of South Africa’s major automotive manufacturers, Isuzu Motors South Africa and Volkswagen Group Africa, have received multiple accolades at the 2026 Eastern Cape Exporter of the Year Awards, highlighting their contributions to manufacturing, exports, environmental sustainability and community development.

The awards, hosted by Exporters Eastern Cape in their 32nd year, took place on Friday, November 6, recognising businesses contributing to the province’s economy through international trade, employment creation and responsible business practices.

Isuzu emerged with three accolades, including the Best Exporter Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Award, while Volkswagen secured two awards for environmental sustainability and corporate social investment.

Isuzu also received the SJM Flex Environmental Merit Award and Community Chest Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Merit Award.

The recognition comes as South Africa’s automotive manufacturing industry faces growing pressure to improve international competitiveness, increase localisation and maintain export markets.

Isuzu’s production growth and localisation drive

During its 2025/26 financial year, Isuzu recorded a 21% year-on-year increase in combined production volumes at its Struandale manufacturing facility in Gqeberha. The company produced more than 27 400 D-MAX bakkies and 3 800 trucks, with the D-MAX exported to over 30 African countries.

Isuzu also invested R510-million in supplier tooling and capability development, funding 729 tools across its supplier network to enable production of 250 locally sourced components.

Celestin Ndhlovu, Isuzu’s executive vice-president for corporate services, attributed the recognition to employees, suppliers and business partners.

“Through local manufacturing, supplier development, localisation efforts, skills development and community initiatives, we support economic opportunities that benefit the Eastern Cape and South Africa,” Ndhlovu said.

On environmental performance, Isuzu reported a 38% reduction in direct and purchased-energy carbon emissions against its 2013 baseline, alongside a 96% recycling rate.

Volkswagen’s milestone wins in sustainability and CSI

Meanwhile, Volkswagen Group Africa received the SJM Flex Environmental Award and Community Chest CSI Award in the large companies category. The environmental accolade marks Volkswagen’s 13th overall win and seventh consecutive victory in the category.

The manufacturer also secured its second consecutive CSI award, having won the inaugural category in 2025. Volkswagen’s recognition coincides with its 75th anniversary of manufacturing operations in South Africa.

Christiane Zorn, Volkswagen Group Africa chairperson and managing director, said the awards reflected the company’s longstanding involvement in the Eastern Cape.

“Behind these achievements are teams who work consistently to ensure our impact is a positive one,” Zorn said.

Both manufacturers operate major production facilities in the Eastern Cape, where automotive manufacturing remains an important source of industrial activity, employment and export earnings.