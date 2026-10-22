Isuzu replaces Land Rover as Rugby World Cup automotive partner

Japanese vehicle manufacturer Isuzu has secured a major global sporting sponsorship deal, replacing Land Rover as the official automotive partner of the Rugby World Cup.

Partnership covers two world cups

The agreement with World Rugby covers two upcoming tournaments in Australia — the Men’s Rugby World Cup in 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2029.

Isuzu succeeds British off-road vehicle manufacturer Land Rover, which held the automotive partnership across three consecutive tournaments: England in 2015, Japan in 2019 and France in 2023. The partnership represents a significant marketing opportunity for Isuzu, particularly in rugby-loving markets such as South Africa, where the brand is well established through its D-Max bakkie and commercial vehicle operations.

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The announcement also comes as the Springboks prepare to defend their world title in Australia in 2027, having won consecutive tournaments in Japan and France.

Beyond branding and advertising

Beyond brand exposure, Isuzu and World Rugby will explore opportunities to deploy the manufacturer’s bakkies and commercial vehicles to support transportation and tournament logistics, particularly during the women’s competition in 2029. Isuzu president and CEO Naohiro Yamaguchi said the partnership coincides with the company’s 90th anniversary in 2027.

“We are deeply honoured to become a partner of Rugby World Cup, an event that inspires people around the world,” said Yamaguchi.

Growth strategy through global rugby

World Rugby chief revenue officer Michel Poussau welcomed the agreement, highlighting the role of commercial partnerships in supporting rugby’s international growth. For Isuzu, the sponsorship forms part of a broader strategy to reposition itself beyond traditional vehicle manufacturing towards providing commercial mobility solutions.

The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Springbok boost for brand visibility

With the Springboks targeting an unprecedented third consecutive Rugby World Cup triumph, Isuzu’s association with the tournament could provide considerable brand visibility among South African rugby supporters.