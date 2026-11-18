Chinese vehicle manufacturer JAC Motors has expanded its South African bakkie range with the introduction of the T6 4×4 single-cab, targeting farmers, small businesses and commercial fleet operators seeking an affordable four-wheel-drive workhorse.

The latest addition arrives ten months after the introduction of the T6 4×2 single-cab in January, strengthening JAC’s presence in South Africa’s competitive light commercial vehicle market. Priced from R369,900 for the Comfort derivative and R389,900 for the better-equipped Lux, the new T6 4×4 enters a segment traditionally dominated by established manufacturers.

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Its rivals include single-cab derivatives like the Mahindra Pik Up, JMC Vigus as well as established brands like the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, although pricing and specifications vary considerably across these ranges.

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Turbo-diesel power and 4×4 capability

The newcomer is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine producing 102kW and 320Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. JAC claims combined fuel consumption of 7.4 litres per 100km, translating into a theoretical driving range of approximately 1,000km from its 76-litre fuel tank. However, actual consumption will depend on driving conditions and vehicle loading.

The bakkie features a selectable four-wheel-drive system with high- and low-range settings, complemented by a rear differential lock for additional traction on challenging terrain. Ground clearance measures 197mm, while the vehicle offers a one-tonne payload capacity and maximum braked towing capacity of 1,400kg.

Standard equipment includes air-conditioning, electric windows, dual airbags, anti-lock brakes and rear parking sensors.

The Lux derivative adds a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a reversing camera and alloy wheels.

Targeting value-conscious buyers

JAC Motors South Africa CEO Karl-Heinz Göbel said the expansion responds to demand for affordable four-wheel-drive vehicles.

“Local market research highlights demand for an affordable, fuel-efficient and rugged bakkie with genuine off-road capability,” Göbel said.

The launch also comes as Chinese automotive manufacturers continue expanding their presence in South Africa, challenging established brands through competitive pricing and broader product offerings. JAC is positioning the T6 as an alternative for cost-conscious commercial buyers, although its long-term durability, resale value and operating costs will remain important considerations.

The T6 comes with a five-year/100,000km warranty and roadside assistance, while service plans are optional.

JAC operates more than 60 dealerships across Southern Africa. The manufacturer also plans to expand into the SUV market with the forthcoming seven-seater JS9, based on its T9 bakkie platform, as part of its campaign marking nearly a decade in South Africa.