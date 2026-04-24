JAC launches SA’s cheapest double cab as bakkie price war intensifies

JAC Motors South Africa has made a bold move in the fiercely contested bakkie market with the launch of the T8 2.0L CTi Comfort 4×2 double cab, priced from R349 900.

The new entrant undercuts every rival in the segment, positioning itself as the most affordable double cab currently on sale locally – a move aimed squarely at cost-conscious fleet operators, small businesses and entrepreneurs grappling with rising fuel prices and economic pressure.

Focus on efficiency

At a time when the cost of ownership is under scrutiny, JAC is leaning heavily on efficiency as its key selling point. According to the company, recent testing at the Gerotek facility outside Pretoria showed the T8 achieving fuel consumption figures as low as 6.1L/100km at a steady 115km/h – marginally better than its more expensive sibling, the T9.

Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 104kW and 320Nm, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. JAC claims an average consumption of 6.5L/100km, translating into a driving range of around 1,100km from its 76-litre tank – a critical advantage for businesses operating across long distances.

JAC Motors SA CEO Karl-Heinz Göbel says the introduction of the T8 Comfort follows extensive local market research.

“The new derivative strengthens our value proposition by offering exceptional fuel efficiency, low running costs and the practicality customers demand in this segment,” he said.

Rugged underpinnings

Beyond its pricing and efficiency, the T8 retains the rugged underpinnings expected of a workhorse bakkie. Built on a ladder-frame chassis, it offers a 900kg payload and a 2,000kg braked towing capacity, making it suitable for both commercial and lifestyle applications.

The suspension setup — double wishbones up front and leaf springs at the rear — is designed to balance comfort with load-carrying ability, while a ground clearance of 210mm and a relatively tight turning radius enhance its usability in urban and off-road environments.

Inside, the T8 Comfort aims to blur the line between utility and passenger vehicle, offering features such as cruise control, air conditioning, leatherette seats and a multifunction steering wheel. Safety is also a priority, with standard features including ABS, electronic stability control, traction control and hill-start assist.

The newcomer enters a highly competitive segment dominated by established players such as the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger as well as emerging value-focused rivals like the GWM P-Series, JMC Vigus, Foton Tunland G7 and Mahindra Pik Up.

JAC, however, is betting that aggressive pricing combined with low running costs will resonate with buyers looking for maximum value in a challenging economic climate.

With over 70 dealerships across Southern Africa and a growing footprint, the Chinese brand is steadily strengthening its presence – and with the T8 Comfort, it is making its boldest play yet in the local double-cab market.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content