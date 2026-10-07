Jaguar Type 01 ushers in new electric era with 757kW

Jaguar has taken the wraps off the Type 01, a four-door electric grand tourer that will spearhead the British marque’s controversial reinvention as an electric-focused luxury brand.

The Type 01 is the first production model to emerge from Jaguar’s new “exuberant modernist” design philosophy and follows the dramatic Type 00 concept that previewed the company’s new styling direction.

READ: Jaguar tests bold new electric GT as brand reinvents itself

Visually, Jaguar has deliberately moved away from conventional EV design. The Type 01 sits low with a long bonnet, sweeping roofline and substantial proportions, creating a silhouette that, from certain angles, is reminiscent of the imposing Chrysler 300 SRT8. Its broad, upright front treatment also evokes elements of Audi’s Nuvolari quattro concept, although Jaguar describes its newcomer as “a copy of nothing”.

Underneath the distinctive bodywork is a new electric-only architecture developed specifically for Jaguar. The company says the platform was necessary to achieve the car’s unusual proportions while delivering the performance and handling expected of a flagship GT. A tri-motor electric drivetrain produces up to 757kW and 1,365Nm, making the Type 01 the most powerful road-going Jaguar yet. The company claims a 0-100km/h time of 3.2 seconds, while 100-180km/h takes 4.0 seconds.

Jaguar says expertise from its Formula E programme contributed to the development of the car’s driving characteristics. Intelligent torque vectoring and 50:50 weight distribution are intended to balance high-performance capability with the refinement expected of a luxury grand tourer.

Energy comes from a 118kWh battery operating on an 850-volt electrical architecture. Jaguar is targeting up to 720km of range on the WLTP cycle, while 350kW DC fast charging is claimed to add as much as 321km of range in 13 minutes under suitable conditions.

Inside, the Type 01 adopts an equally unconventional approach. A central spine divides the cabin into individual spaces for occupants, complemented by brass-inspired detailing. The driver faces a 24-inch OLED display, while a separate seven-inch touchscreen provides access to frequently used controls.

The Type 01 will enter an increasingly competitive high-performance luxury EV market. Potential rivals include the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and Audi RS e-tron GT performance, while higher-end versions of the Mercedes-AMG GT XX-derived production model could also compete for similar buyers.

READ: Mid-life update makes Audi RS e-tron GT the brand’s most powerful ever

Jaguar has yet to announce South African pricing, specification or launch timing for the Type 01.

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