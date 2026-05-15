Jaguar ushers in electric future with new Type 01 GT

Jaguar has officially announced the name of its upcoming all-electric luxury grand tourer, confirming that the brand’s next-generation flagship will be known as the Jaguar Type 01.

The dramatic four-door GT signals the start of a completely new chapter for the British luxury marque as it prepares to reinvent itself as an ultra-premium electric vehicle brand.

Heritage and transformation

According to Jaguar, the Type 01 name represents both heritage and transformation. The “0” symbolises zero tailpipe emissions and electric propulsion, while the “1” marks the first model in Jaguar’s new-era line-up.

The upcoming EV is expected to become one of the most powerful production Jaguars ever built, with tri-motor technology delivering more than 735kW and over 1,300Nm of torque – figures that place it firmly in the territory of high-performance electric rivals such as the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

Jaguar says the new Type 01 has been designed, engineered and developed in the UK and will introduce a bold new design language that will shape future Jaguar models.

The company revealed that the Type 01 badge will feature prominently where the bonnet meets the windscreen, forming part of Jaguar’s new “strikethrough” design motif and linear graphics signature.

The “Type” naming convention carries significant heritage for the brand. It first appeared on the legendary C-type racing car that won at Le Mans in 1951 before evolving into iconic road-going sports cars such as the Jaguar E-Type and Jaguar F-TYPE.

Brand reinvention

Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover described the Type 01 as a complete reinvention of the brand.

“We have reimagined Jaguar for a new era, with inspiration from what has gone before,” said Glover.

“Our engineers have achieved this with a vehicle that looks and drives like no other electric car, yet reflects a unique provenance.”

Ahead of its official unveiling later this year, camouflaged Type 01 prototypes are expected to make public appearances on the streets of Monaco during the Formula E race weekend — a fitting backdrop for a brand increasingly aligning itself with electric performance and motorsport innovation.

The Type 01 will play a critical role in Jaguar’s ambitious transformation strategy as the British brand attempts to reposition itself higher up the luxury ladder and compete against premium electric performance brands globally.

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