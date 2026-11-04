Kyalami gears up for historic 24-hour race with 36 cars confirmed

South Africa’s motorsport calendar is set for a historic start to 2027, with 36 cars already confirmed for the inaugural Michelin 24H Kyalami endurance race, scheduled for January 8 to 10 at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, Gauteng.

The event will mark the first international 24-hour motor race staged in South Africa and the African debut of Dutch motorsport promoter Creventic, organiser of the Michelin 24H Series. With more than two months remaining before the event, organisers have confirmed a competitive field featuring some of the world’s leading performance car manufacturers.

GT3 heavyweights headline strong entry list

The headline GT3 category has attracted 14 entries, with Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche all expected to compete.

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Among the confirmed international teams is Saintéloc Junior Team, recently crowned champions of the Michelin 24H Series European Series. South African motorsport enthusiasts will also have local teams to support, including Vanderbijlpark-based MJR Motorsport, which will campaign an Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II, and Vereeniging-based Into Africa Racing, entering a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2. Other notable entries include the BMW M4 GT3 EVO from Century Motorsport, Ferrari 296 GT3 from Baron Motorsport and Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 from Comtoyou Racing.

Porsche strength and local pride on display

Porsche will have a particularly strong presence, with four GT3 entries and another eight cars competing in the dedicated 992 category. Beyond the headline GT3 battle, the event will feature GTX, GT4 and TCE-TCX categories, bringing together different types of racing machinery.

Another South African entry, Team Africa Le Mans, will field two Ginetta G55 GT4 cars while promoting its STOP! Poaching wildlife conservation initiative.

Kyalami set to test drivers and machines

The race will take place on Kyalami’s 4.52km circuit, known for its elevation changes, blind crests and demanding corners. The circuit’s location approximately 1 500 metres above sea level will present an additional technical challenge for teams and drivers. Organisers say entries remain open, meaning the grid could expand before race weekend.

Tickets are already on sale, with grandstand access, pit walks, grid walks and VIP hospitality packages available to spectators.