Luxury brand Lexus launches its first fully electric SUV in SA

For nearly two decades, Lexus has built its reputation in South Africa on electrification without fully letting go of petrol. Since introducing the RX Hybrid in 2008, the Japanese luxury brand has become synonymous with refined hybrid SUVs, steadily growing its electrified line-up and, in 2023, adding plug-in hybrid electric vehicles to the mix.

Now, Lexus has taken its boldest step yet with the launch of its first fully electric vehicle in South Africa – the all-new Lexus RZ. I attended the national media launch, where a combination of coastal highways and winding mountain passes offered a fitting landscape to experience what the brand calls a new era of premium electric mobility.

Positioned for the premium fight

The RZ slots between the NX and RX in Lexus’ SUV range, but strategically, it enters one of the most hotly contested segments in the market. It will rival the likes of the BMW iX3, Mercedes-Benz GLC EV and Audi e-tron SUV when they are launched later this year – all formidable contenders in the premium electric SUV space.

Unlike converted combustion models, the RZ was engineered from inception as an EV. Lexus said this allowed its engineers to focus on seamless power delivery, structural rigidity and the brand’s hallmark serenity.

From launch, the RZ will be offered in three derivatives: the RZ 500e EX, the RZ 500e SE and the RZ 550e F Sport. Later this year, a flagship RZ 600e F Sport will join the range, featuring extensive carbon-fibre components and aerodynamic enhancements aimed at improving high-speed stability. At the core of the RZ is a lithium-ion battery – 74.6kWh in the EX and SE models and 76.9kWh in the F Sport – paired with re-engineered eAxles designed to reduce internal losses and deliver sharper torque response.

The RZ 500e derivatives produce 280kW of power, while the RZ 550e F Sport increases output to 300kW, translating to brisk acceleration delivered in near silence. Lexus claims a driving range of up to 450km for the 500e and 550e models and around 420km for the upcoming 600e F Sport.

A newly developed water-cooling system helps maintain battery temperature during sustained high-speed driving or rapid charging – crucial for local conditions, where long-distance travel is part of everyday life. All models are rated to tow up to 750kg.

Design and interior innovation

Visually, the RZ introduces an evolved spindle body design. The familiar Lexus “shark-like” front end remains, but it has been modernised for the electric era. The side profile and full-width rear light signature give the RZ a distinct identity, separating it from its hybrid siblings.

Inside, Lexus leans heavily on its Tazuna concept – a human-centred design philosophy aimed at creating an intuitive connection between driver and vehicle.

A dial-type shift-by-wire selector replaces the conventional gear lever, reinforcing the minimalist theme. Ambient lighting with layered shadow effects enhances the sense of calm luxury.

The RZ 500e EX rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and features synthetic leather trim, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, lane trace assist and a 10-speaker Lexus premium audio system.

The SE derivative upgrades to 20-inch staggered wheels, ultrasuede trim, a panoramic dimming roof and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. It also adds a head-up display and intelligent parking assist.

The 550e F Sport sharpens the dynamic edge with dedicated styling elements, sport seats, aluminium pedals and painted brake calipers.

First impressions behind the wheel

Having driven both the RZ 500e EX and the RZ 550e F Sport – albeit briefly – the immediate takeaway was refinement. The cabin remains whisper-quiet, even at highway speeds, while power delivery is smooth and immediate.

The standout feature in the 550e F Sport is its futuristic “yoke” steering wheel, reminiscent of an aircraft control. On twisty Cape roads, steering felt direct and confidence-inspiring.

Pricing and ownership

Pricing starts at R1 649 400 for the RZ 500e EX, R1 823 800 for the RZ 500e SE and R1 938 600 for the RZ 550e F Sport.

All derivatives include a 7-year/105 000km maintenance plan and vehicle warranty, with service intervals set at 12 months or 15 000km. The EV battery is covered for 8 years or 160 000km.