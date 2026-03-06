Mahindra XUV 3XO reaches 10 000 sales milestone in South Africa

Mahindra South Africa is celebrating a significant milestone after its compact SUV, the Mahindra XUV 3XO, surpassed 10 000 units sold locally in just over 500 days since its launch.

The achievement, confirmed in February 2026, makes the XUV 3XO the fastest model in Mahindra’s South African history to reach the 10,000-unit sales mark.

The Indian automotive multinational introduced the compact SUV to the local market in October 2024 and it has quickly gained traction among value-conscious buyers seeking high levels of safety, technology and affordability.

Setting benchmarks on safety

Mahindra said the vehicle was designed from the outset to set new benchmarks for safety and specifications in the highly competitive compact SUV category.

All variants of the XUV 3XO are equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, three-point seatbelts for all occupants and disc brakes on all four wheels.

The vehicle’s structure also makes extensive use of high-strength and ultra-high-strength steel, accounting for about 45% of the body and frame, with the cabin engineered to withstand a significant frontal impact.

Despite its compact footprint of under four metres, the XUV 3XO offers features typically associated with more expensive vehicles. These include a 10.25-inch digital driver display and a matching 10.25-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a nine-channel Harman Kardon sound system on selected models.

Other highlights include the largest panoramic sunroof in its class, known as the Mahindra Skyroof, 65-watt fast charging capable of powering smartphones and laptops, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Under the bonnet, the XUV 3XO is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 82 kW of power and 200 Nm of torque, paired with either a manual gearbox or an optional six-speed automatic transmission.

Competing in crowded segment

The model competes in one of South Africa’s most crowded compact SUV segments, going head-to-head with rivals such as the Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Starlet Cross, Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Mahindra says the model’s rapid sales growth has played a key role in strengthening the brand’s overall performance in the local market. In February alone, the company recorded 1,996 vehicle sales, including 791 units of the XUV 3XO, helping cement its position among the top 10 automotive brands in South Africa.

The company has also invested heavily in expanding its support infrastructure. Mahindra now operates a dealer network of more than 100 outlets nationwide and recently opened a large parts distribution warehouse in Midrand to improve aftersales support.

In addition, the brand launched its Reach Out campaign, which promises customers a response to queries within 24 hours through Mahindra’s official WhatsApp support channel.

“The XUV 3XO has welcomed a lot of new members to the Mahindra family,” said Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.

“We want to ensure that our customer service experience grows as quickly as our sales while continuing to make advanced technology and safety accessible to more South Africans.”

The XUV 3XO pricing starts from R259,999 and includes a five-year/150 000-kilometre mechanical warranty.

