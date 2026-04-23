Mazda refreshes Mazda2 with added tech, value in SA

Mazda Southern Africa has introduced an updated version of its long-running Mazda2 hatchback in South Africa, sharpening its appeal in the competitive B-segment with refreshed styling, improved technology and enhanced value across the range.

The 2026 Mazda2 builds on a nameplate that has remained a consistent player in the light hatchback category, offering what the brand describes as a more refined everyday driving experience through a series of thoughtful upgrades.

A major focus of the update is the more generously specified entry-level Active derivative. Features that were previously reserved for higher trims now come standard, including a 7-inch infotainment display with Mazda’s MZD Connect system, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Visually, the refreshed model gains subtle but distinctive design tweaks. The Active model introduces 15-inch two-tone steel wheels, alongside yellow accents on the front and rear grille, and a coloured interior panel finish that adds a youthful, more expressive character.

Under the bonnet, the Mazda2 continues with its naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, delivering 85kW and 148Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic, depending on the derivative.

Three models

The line-up comprises three models. The Active serves as the entry point, now offering improved infotainment and convenience features. The Dynamic automatic variant adds alloy wheels, additional airbags including side and curtain units, and comfort upgrades such as cruise control and leather-wrapped steering elements.

At the top of the range, the Individual derivative introduces a more premium feel, with features including keyless entry, climate control, a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, wireless charging and a head-up display. It also rides on larger 16-inch machined alloy wheels and features a distinctive black-and-red interior theme.

Across the range, safety remains a priority, with standard features such as ABS, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child-seat anchors and dual front airbags.

The updated Mazda2 enters a fiercely contested segment, going up against established rivals such as the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Toyota Starlet, Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10.

Mazda says the range will continue to offer strong ownership value, with a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, a three-year service plan and five years of roadside assistance included. The updated Mazda2 is now available at dealerships nationwide.

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