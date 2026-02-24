Mazda’s refreshed CX-3 takes aim at T-Cross, Urban Cruiser, Venue

Japanese automotive brand Mazda Southern Africa has refreshed its popular CX-3 Active Auto, throwing it straight back into battle in one of South Africa’s most competitive car segments—the compact SUV market.

The updated 2026 Mazda CX-3 Active Auto arrives as buyers continue to flock to small crossovers such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Volkswagen T-Cross, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Suzuki Grand Vitara. With affordability, style and tech topping shopping lists, Mazda believes its latest offering has what it takes to stand out.

Visually, the CX-3 retains Mazda’s striking KODO design language, characterised by flowing lines, a bold grille and a sporty stance. Despite its compact footprint, it carries a premium look that gives it a solid road presence in city traffic.

Inside, the focus is firmly on the driver. The Active Auto model features Mazda’s MZD Connect infotainment system with an 8-inch colour display and a six-speaker sound system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, allowing seamless smartphone connectivity, while the Commander Dial keeps controls simple and distraction-free.

Fuel efficiency

Powering the CX-3 is a 2.0-litre SKYACTIV-G petrol engine delivering 115 kW of power and 206 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The combination promises smooth everyday performance with respectable fuel efficiency. Mazda’s i-Stop idle stop/start system also helps reduce fuel consumption in stop-start traffic.

Safety features include Dynamic Stability Control, cruise control and Hill Launch Assist, offering added confidence for urban commutes and weekend getaways alike.

Peace of mind

Mazda is also sweetening the deal with a three-year service plan, a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty and five-year roadside assistance – a package aimed at giving buyers peace of mind in a market where value is key.

With Chinese and Korean brands aggressively pricing their offerings, the compact SUV segment has become a battleground. Mazda is betting that refinement, driving feel and trusted Japanese engineering will keep the CX-3 competitive.

The 2026 Mazda CX-3 Active Auto is now available at Mazda dealerships nationwide.

