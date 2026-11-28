Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) has announced a partnership with the Michelin 24H Series, which will see South Africa host its first international 24-hour motor race at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand from January 8 to 10, 2027.

The endurance race will open the championship’s 2027 season and mark the African debut of Dutch motorsport promoter Creventic, with Kyalami taking over the flagship event previously hosted in Dubai.

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The announcement represents a significant development for South African motorsport, positioning the country as a new destination on the international endurance racing calendar.

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Creventic has confirmed a preliminary entry list of 37 GT and touring cars, including 14 entries in the premier GT3 category.

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport will be represented by two customer racing teams, Germany’s Team GetSpeed and Viper 65 Racing Team, formerly known as Viper Niza Racing.

GetSpeed finished third overall in the Michelin 24H Series European championship and has been a Mercedes-AMG Motorsport partner since 2019.

South African teams Into Africa Racing and MJR Motorsport will also compete against international entrants.

Testing drivers and machinery

Andreas Buchenthal, the newly appointed vice-president of sales and marketing at MBSA, said the event would mark his first official engagement in his new role.

“Kyalami is an iconic circuit with a demanding layout that truly tests both driver and machine,” said Buchenthal.

The 4.522km FIA Grade 2-certified circuit presents a different challenge from Dubai, with its elevation changes, blind crests and high-speed corners expected to test drivers, vehicle reliability and team strategies throughout the 24-hour race.

Endurance racing requires teams to manage fuel consumption, tyre wear, mechanical reliability and driver fatigue, with multiple drivers sharing a vehicle.

The event will provide local motorsport enthusiasts with an opportunity to experience international endurance racing while exposing South African competitors to established international racing teams.