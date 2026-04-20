Mercedes-Benz unveils all-new electric C-Class, redefining premium midsize segment

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new electric C-Class, marking an important turning point as one of its most popular nameplates transitions into the electric era.

Long regarded as a cornerstone of the brand’s global success, the C-Class now enters a new phase with a fully electric model that Mercedes-Benz says redefines expectations in the premium midsize segment.

The new electric sedan retains the familiar DNA of elegance, comfort, and sportiness while introducing a new level of digital intelligence and efficiency.

At the heart of the new model is a next-generation electric drivetrain paired with 800-volt architecture, enabling rapid charging and long-distance usability.

Mercedes-Benz claims a driving range of up to 762km, with the ability to add up to 325km of range in just 10 minutes under optimal charging conditions.

Performance has also taken a step forward, with the range-topping C 400 4MATIC electric delivering 360kW and accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.0 seconds.

Despite its performance credentials, the model is designed to balance agility with comfort, featuring rear-axle steering and optional Airmatic air suspension aimed at delivering both dynamic handling and refined ride quality.

Aerodynamic profile

Visually, the electric C-Class adopts a more progressive design language, highlighted by a coupé-like silhouette, a distinctive illuminated grille, and star-design lighting signatures.

The aerodynamic profile, with a drag coefficient starting at 0.22, plays a key role in maximising efficiency and driving range.

Inside, Mercedes-Benz has elevated the “welcome home” philosophy associated with the C-Class, offering a more immersive and luxurious cabin experience.

High-quality materials, including a certified vegan interior option, combine with advanced comfort features such as massage seats, ambient lighting, and enhanced acoustic insulation to create a serene environment.

Advanced artificial intelligence

Technology is a major highlight, with the introduction of the new MB.OS operating system and the optional 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen.

The system integrates advanced artificial intelligence, enabling a more intuitive and personalised user experience, while over-the-air updates ensure the vehicle remains up-to-date over time.

Further enhancing practicality, the electric C-Class offers a spacious interior thanks to its dedicated EV platform, along with a 470-litre boot and an additional 101-litre front trunk space. It also delivers versatility with a towing capacity of up to 1.8 tonnes.

The new model is set to enter an increasingly competitive segment, taking on rivals such as the BMW i3 and upcoming electric offerings from Audi, including the A6 e-tron, BYD Seal 7, and Lexus ES.

While the global rollout will begin in select markets, the South African launch has been earmarked for 2027, subject to market conditions and regulatory readiness.

With the all-new electric C-Class, Mercedes-Benz is not only electrifying one of its most successful models but also setting a new benchmark for what customers can expect from a premium electric sedan in this segment.

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