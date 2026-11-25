Both models are powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 81kW and 140Nm of torque. MG claims combined fuel consumption figures of 6.4 litres/100km for the manual and 6.7 litres/100km for the CVT.

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The additions position the ZS Pro against established rivals including the Toyota Starlet Cross, Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.

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Features retained despite lower pricing

Despite their lower pricing, both derivatives retain several features found in the more expensive turbocharged models. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera system.

Safety equipment includes four airbags, electronic stability control, tyre-pressure monitoring and ISOFIX child-seat mounting points. The CVT derivative adds cruise control, an electronic parking brake, additional USB connectivity and rear passenger air vents.

MG South Africa vice-president Jack Wang said affordability remained a key consideration for vehicle buyers, prompting the introduction of cheaper derivatives without substantially reducing equipment levels.

Turbocharged models receive upgrades

Meanwhile, MG has upgraded its existing turbocharged ZS Pro models, which produce 125kW and 275Nm. The Turbo Comfort gains paddle shifters, while the flagship Luxury receives wireless charging, an electric tailgate and revised upholstery. The flagship also retains its panoramic sunroof and advanced driver-assistance systems.

All ZS Pro derivatives are backed by a five-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and five-year/60 000km service plan. The expanded range gives MG another opportunity to attract budget-conscious South African SUV buyers.