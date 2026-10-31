MG targets SA’s competitive SUV market with new hybrid and seven-seater models

British-origin automotive brand MG Motor is preparing to expand its South African SUV portfolio with new hybrid models and a seven-seater flagship as competition intensifies in the country’s increasingly crowded SUV market. The Chinese-owned manufacturer unveiled its upcoming models at the MG Tech Day and Premium SUV Family launch in Johannesburg, where I joined fellow motoring journalists for an exclusive pre-launch driving experience.

Among the highlights were the new MG QS seven-seater SUV and MG HS Hybrid+, both of which I had an opportunity to drive. Rather than following a predetermined route, I took both SUVs on a self-planned drive from Sandton through Houghton, Saxonwold, Parkhurst, Rosebank and Craighall to get a better sense of their ride comfort, handling and overall refinement in everyday urban driving conditions.

MG QS aims to challenge established rivals

The QS, scheduled to arrive in early 2027, will become MG’s flagship SUV, competing against established contenders including the Chery Tiggo 8, Volkswagen Tayron, Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 153kW and 355Nm, the QS is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and will be available in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.

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During my brief drive, the QS impressed with its generally comfortable ride and spacious interior. Its three-row seating arrangement provides accommodation for seven occupants, although a longer test will be necessary to assess its practicality and performance under everyday family conditions.

MG also plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid version featuring electronically controlled suspension and an expanded suite of driver assistance technologies.

Hybrid technology takes centre stage

Another notable introduction was the MG HS Hybrid+, which delivered impressive ride quality during my initial driving experience. Its hybrid powertrain incorporates a 1.83kWh battery, designed to improve fuel efficiency and support smoother transitions between petrol and electric propulsion.

The vehicle also indicated a combined driving range of just under 900km. The HS Hybrid+ enters a competitive segment occupied by the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Haval H6 Hybrid and other electrified SUVs, including the BYD Sealion 6 and Jaecoo J7 plug-in hybrids.

MG also unveiled the HS plug-in hybrid, equipped with a 24.7kWh battery offering a claimed electric-only driving range of up to 120km under WLTP testing conditions.

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Customer deliveries of both HS hybrid derivatives are expected to commence in January 2027.

Meanwhile, the smaller MG ZS Pro range will gain a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a continuously variable transmission. MG claims combined fuel consumption of 6.7 litres per 100km.

MG Motor South Africa vice-president Jack Wang said the company’s objective was to make advanced automotive technology accessible across different price segments. “Our MG Tech Day offered something for everyone, from the new drivetrain and in-cabin technologies on show in our new entry-level MG ZS Pro models to the cutting-edge drivetrain, suspension and luxury technologies,” Wang said.

However, local pricing for the upcoming models remains unconfirmed. Ultimately, their competitiveness will depend on pricing, real-world efficiency, aftersales support and how they perform against increasingly capable rivals.