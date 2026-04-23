MINI marks 25 years of modern-era success under BMW

The iconic MINI is celebrating a major milestone in 2026, marking 25 years since the launch of the modern MINI under BMW Group – a journey that has seen the brand evolve into a global symbol of style, innovation and driving fun.

The modern chapter began on April 26 2001, when the first BMW-engineered MINI rolled off the production line at Plant Oxford in UK. It signalled a new era for the brand, blending its unmistakable design DNA with modern technology, premium quality and enhanced performance.

Strong brand presence

Locally, the MINI brand has enjoyed a strong presence, having been officially launched in South Africa in 2002, where it quickly found favour among buyers drawn to its distinctive character and urban appeal.

Originally founded in 1959 by visionary engineer Sir Alec Issigonis, the Mini redefined small-car design with its compact footprint, front-wheel-drive layout and agile handling. Its motorsport success in the 1960s, particularly under the Cooper badge, cemented its reputation as a giant-slayer on the track.

Cultural icon

Over the decades, MINI has transcended its role as a mere mode of transport to become a cultural icon, embraced by artists, designers and trendsetters worldwide. Under BMW Group stewardship, the brand has retained its heritage while embracing a future shaped by electrification and digital innovation.

Today, MINI offers its most diverse product line-up yet, spanning five models with a mix of fully electric and efficient combustion powertrains. The brand’s emphasis on personalisation remains a key differentiator, with features such as signature bonnet stripes and multi-tone roof designs allowing owners to express their individuality.

In a competitive global small premium car segment, MINI continues to hold its own against long-standing rivals such as the Fiat 500 and models from Smart, both of which have similarly built reputations around compact design, urban mobility and distinctive styling.

Strong sales performance

In 2025, MINI recorded global sales of 288 290 units, with battery electric vehicles accounting for more than a third of total deliveries. In markets such as the Netherlands, Sweden and China, electric models made up over half of sales, highlighting the brand’s growing shift towards sustainable mobility.

Performance sub-brand John Cooper Works also reached a record high, contributing 25 630 units — nearly 9% of total sales — underscoring continued demand for MINI’s sporty offerings.

Production remains rooted in the UK, with Plant Oxford and Plant Swindon forming the backbone of manufacturing. Together, the facilities employ more than 3,000 people and produce around 800 vehicles daily, with a new MINI rolling off the line every 78 seconds.

As MINI celebrates this milestone, the brand continues to balance heritage with forward-looking innovation, positioning itself for the next chapter in an increasingly electrified automotive landscape.

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