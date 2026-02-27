MISA gets a seat at the auto industry policy table

The Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) is set to play a more active role in shaping the future of South Africa’s automotive sector after securing representation in the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition’s (DTIC) Executive Oversight Committee (EOC) overseeing the South African Automotive Master Plan (SAAM 2035).

MISA, which represents more than 75, 000 members, confirmed that it will now participate in future meetings of the high-level committee, following what it described as a fruitful engagement with Mkhululi Mlota, Chief Director: Automotives at the DTIC.

Coordination of SA Master Plan objectives

The EOC convened for the first time in 2024. It brings together senior leaders from across the automotive value chain, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), component manufacturers and organised labour. The committee plays a central role in driving the implementation of SAAM 2035. It provides strategic oversight, coordination, monitoring and evaluation of the Master Plan’s objectives.

SAAM 2035 is the government’s blueprint to grow vehicle production, deepen localisation and strengthen South Africa’s global competitiveness as an automotive manufacturing hub.

However, MISA has raised concerns that the Master Plan in its current form places strong emphasis on manufacturing. It does not sufficiently address challenges in the retail motor industry. And the latter employs approximately 311, 000 people nationwide.

The union approached the DTIC after making submissions to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry. It warned of a potential “bloodbath” of job losses if urgent interventions are not introduced. Workers across the broader automotive value chain will not be protected.

Critical component of automotive ecosystem

MISA argues that the retail motor industry should be formally recognised as a critical component of the automotive ecosystem under SAAM 2035. The industry includes dealerships, service centres and aftermarket operations.

During the recent meeting, Mlota outlined the DTIC’s position and the extensive scope of its work within the automotive sector. He also acknowledged the important role that trade unions play in ensuring inclusive industry growth.

MISA says its participation in the EOC will allow it to directly advocate for worker protections. It will also contribute meaningfully to policy discussions shaping the industry’s future.

