New BMW R 1300 R Superhooligan pays homage to Daytona glory

BMW’s motorcycle division, BMW Motorrad, has pulled the covers off the striking new BMW R 1300 R Superhooligan. The custom-built roadster was created to celebrate 50 years since the brand’s historic breakthrough at the iconic Daytona 200 – an annual motorcycle road racing competition in the United States.

The official unveiling takes place at the 84th Daytona 200 weekend, in Daytona Beach, Florida, from 5 to 7 March, 2026.

It marks half a century since American rider Steve McLaughlin stormed to victory in the very first AMA Superbike race at Daytona on 6 March, 1976. Riding a BMW R 90 S for the Butler & Smith team, McLaughlin beat teammate Reg Pridmore in a dramatic photo finish to secure a famous one-two for BMW. Pridmore would go on to become the inaugural AMA Superbike Champion later that year.

BMW remembers golden era

The new BMW R 1300 R Superhooligan is a modern homage to that golden era. Built by a dedicated team within the BMW Motorrad Custom Speed Shop, the bike reimagines the standard 108 kW BMW R 1300 R as an aggressive, track-focused naked superbike.

Visually, the Superhooligan pays tribute to the legendary BMW R 90 S with retro-inspired number boards, wide handlebars and classic colour detailing. The number 83 features prominently, a nod to McLaughlin’s race number, while the front fender and tank panels are finished in the distinctive paint scheme similar to the 1976 machine.

Race-track performance

Under the skin, however, is cutting-edge performance. The Superhooligan is capable of 275 km/h and features lightweight carbon-fibre components, including a BMW M 1000 RR carbon front wheel. A fully adjustable Wilbers suspension setup, extended by 30 mm for increased lean angle clearance, sharpens handling. A titanium Akrapovič exhaust system with a carbon end silencer saves weight and adds a race-bred soundtrack.

Further performance touches include adjustable hand levers from Advik and milled BMW Motorrad footrests, reinforcing the bike’s track-ready intent.

BMW’s racing heritage

BMW Group Classic supplied and prepared the R 1300 R Superhooligan for Daytona. It will be on show alongside its historic predecessor, the BMW R 90 S.

Fifty years after that landmark victory in Florida, BMW Motorrad is not only honouring its racing heritage – it is proving that the rebellious, high-performance spirit of 1976 is very much alive in 2026.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content