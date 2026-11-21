Nissan is intensifying efforts to regain lost ground in South Africa’s fiercely competitive automotive market, introducing an updated Navara bakkie as part of its transition from local vehicle manufacturing to an import-focused business.

The Japanese automaker has begun delivering the refreshed Navara to customers, with the bakkie now imported from its manufacturing facility in Thailand. The introduction comes as Nissan seeks to rebuild its market position against established rivals, including the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Volkswagen Amarok and GWM P-Series.

Play advert

With approximately 2 800 Navaras sold year-to-date, Nissan faces an uphill battle in a segment where several competitors have introduced new-generation models or significant upgrades.

Advertisement

On Friday, I attended the Navara’s media launch at the ADA Training and Outdoor Centre near Hartbeespoort, where myself and other motoring journalists put the updated bakkie through various off-road exercises.

The challenging terrain provided an opportunity to assess the vehicle’s heavy-duty chassis, four-wheel-drive system and multi-link rear suspension, particularly their ability to handle uneven surfaces and conditions resembling South Africa’s deteriorating roads.

The Navara demonstrated reassuring off-road capability and ride comfort throughout the exercises, although a more extensive road test would be necessary to assess its everyday performance. However, the updates arrive relatively late in the Navara’s product lifecycle, raising questions about whether they will be sufficient to attract buyers away from newer competitors.

Four derivatives introduced

The refreshed range comprises four double-cab derivatives, with prices starting at R618 000 for the SE Plus 4×2 automatic and rising to R835 000 for the flagship PRO-4X 4×4 automatic.

All models retain Nissan’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, producing 140kW and 450Nm. The 4×4 derivatives feature an electronically controlled four-wheel-drive system and differential lock, while ground clearance across the range measures 220mm.

Exterior changes include revised black bumper detailing, updated mirrors and additional colour options. The flagship PRO-4X also receives distinctive red accents and Yokohama Geolandar tyres.

Inside, Nissan has introduced a redesigned dashboard incorporating an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Standard equipment includes dual-zone climate control, cruise control and six airbags, while higher-specification derivatives gain additional driver-assistance technologies.

All models come with a six-year/90 000km service plan and six-year/150 000km mechanical warranty.

Nissan’s broader recovery strategy

Nissan South Africa managing director Juan Wheeler said the Navara forms part of a broader product offensive that includes the updated X-Trail, the new Tekton and the forthcoming Patrol flagship SUV.

“The updated Nissan Navara is the next model in our strong product strategy,” Wheeler said, adding that the introductions demonstrate Nissan’s commitment to the South African market.

The new Patrol is expected to arrive locally in 2027, strengthening Nissan’s imported vehicle portfolio. For Nissan, however, the challenge extends beyond introducing refreshed products.

With competitors continuing to invest in newer vehicles, technology and expanding model ranges, the automaker must convince South African buyers that the Navara remains a compelling alternative in a market where brand loyalty, pricing and long-term ownership costs influence purchasing decisions.