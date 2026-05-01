OMODA C4 breaks cover in Beijing, SA arrival set for late 2026

Chinese carmaker OMODA has lifted the covers off its all-new C4 crossover at the Beijing International Auto Show, signalling its next push into the competitive compact SUV segment in South Africa.

Unveiled to global media in Beijing, the C4 expands OMODA’s fast-growing lineup and is earmarked for local introduction in the second half of 2026. The newcomer is positioned as a design-led, tech-focused offering aimed squarely at younger, style-conscious buyers.

‘Cyber Mecha’ design language

At the heart of the C4 is what the brand calls its “Cyber Mecha” design language, blending futuristic styling with functional elements. The result is a sharply styled crossover with a bold stance, defined by angular bodywork, sculpted surfaces and a distinctive lighting signature designed to stand out in an increasingly crowded segment.

“The design reflects a more progressive and collaborative approach to how we develop our vehicles,” said Shannon Gahagan, National Brand and Marketing Manager for OMODA & JAECOO South Africa.

Inside, the focus shifts to digital integration and ease of use. The C4 introduces a next-generation intelligent cockpit, supported by a suite of 16 advanced driver-assistance systems aimed at improving safety, simplifying parking and making the vehicle more accessible to less experienced drivers.

AI-powered voice assistant

A key highlight is a new AI-powered voice assistant, built on a large language model, which promises more personalised interaction between driver and vehicle. Features such as adaptive responses and mood-based recommendations point to a future where in-car technology becomes more intuitive and tailored to individual preferences.

The cabin is anchored by a 13.2-inch high-definition touchscreen, complemented by features such as a 540-degree panoramic camera system and 50W wireless charging. The interior adopts a wraparound, cockpit-style layout, reinforcing a driver-focused experience while maintaining everyday practicality.

Electrified mobility

Under the skin, the C4 will be offered with a choice of internal combustion and hybrid powertrains, giving buyers flexibility as the market gradually transitions towards electrified mobility.

When it arrives locally, the C4 will enter one of South Africa’s most hotly contested segments, possibly going up against established rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Hatch, Volkswagen T-Roc, Mazda CX-3, Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage. It might also give a few premium brands like the Audi Q2 and Volvo XC40 a hard time.

OMODA & JAECOO South Africa General Manager Hans Greyling said the new model adds a fresh dimension to the brand’s local offering.

“The C4 brings together the design and technology our customers are looking for, while still delivering the value they expect from us,” he said.

Further details, including specifications and pricing for the South African market, are expected to be announced closer to its local launch in the second half of 2026.

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