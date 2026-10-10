Peugeot gives Landtrek more muscle to challenge SA’s bakkie heavyweights

Peugeot has strengthened its Landtrek double-cab bakkie offering in South Africa with a more powerful diesel engine, additional safety technology and improved towing capability as it seeks to gain ground in one of the country’s most competitive vehicle segments.

The updated Landtrek, available in Allure and 4Action derivatives, officially went on sale on Thursday, 8 October 2026, with prices starting at R666,900.

The French brand, which operates under Stellantis South Africa, faces stiff competition from established players including the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Volkswagen Amarok and Mitsubishi Triton. It must also contend with increasingly competitive Chinese offerings from GWM, JAC, JMC and LDV.

More power under the bonnet

At the heart of the updated Landtrek is a new 2.2-litre Multijet turbodiesel engine producing 147kW of power and 450Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Compared with the outgoing 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine, the new powerplant delivers an additional 37kW and 100Nm.

Importantly for customers using their bakkies for commercial operations, towing capacity has increased from 3,000kg to 3,500kg, bringing it in line with several established competitors.

Technology and safety upgrades

Beyond the mechanical improvements, Peugeot has introduced an updated digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, alongside wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

An electronic parking brake has also been added. Safety improvements include lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection, although Peugeot has not detailed whether all these features are standard across both derivatives.

Customer-focused improvements

Moeketsi Mapogo, brand head of Pro One Light Commercial Vehicles at Stellantis South Africa, said the improvements were informed by customers’ everyday requirements.

“We know our customers rely on their bakkies every day, so we’ve focused on the updates that will make the biggest difference in how they use them,” said Mapogo.

Despite the upgrades, Peugeot faces the challenge of building stronger brand recognition and customer confidence in a segment traditionally dominated by Toyota, Ford and Isuzu.

The Landtrek’s latest improvements could strengthen its appeal among buyers seeking alternatives to established nameplates, although its competitiveness will ultimately depend on pricing, aftersales support and long-term ownership costs.