Pics | BMW M2 gets race-inspired Track Kit as M2 CS scores louder exhaust

The German car manufacturer has confirmed that a new track-focused upgrade package will be available from July 2026, allowing South African performance car fans to enhance the aggression of the already potent BMW M2.

The BMW M2—widely regarded as the entry point into the world of full-fat BMW M cars—will benefit from an optional M Performance Track Kit designed specifically for track-day enthusiasts who want sharper handling and increased aerodynamic performance while remaining road-legal.

Track days have grown in popularity among driving purists eager to explore the limits of their machines in a controlled environment. BMW says the new kit pushes the M2 closer to race-car territory without compromising everyday usability.

Central to the package is a manually adjustable front splitter integrated with a front diffuser to boost downforce at the nose.

This is paired with fixed wheel arch diffusers and an additional scoop beneath the engine oil cooler.

At the rear, a dramatic swan-neck wing—inspired by the race-bred BMW M4 GT3 and BMW M4 GT4—dominates the design.

The rear wing features a unique “Race Mode”, allowing it to shift 50mm rearwards to increase aerodynamic efficiency.

Drivers can also adjust the wing angle to suit different circuits, maximising rear axle grip. A brake light integrated into the wing adds to the motorsport theatre.

Underneath, the Track Kit introduces a road-legal, motorsport-derived suspension system with four-way adjustable rebound and compression damping.

Ride height can be lowered by up to 20mm front and rear, with infinitely variable adjustment for fine-tuning.

Development was led by BMW M test engineer and record driver Jörg Weidinger, with all components optimised in BMW’s wind tunnel.

The M Performance Track Kit will retail for €23,500 (about R445 000 excluding value-added tax and installation) for South African customers, with orders opening in July 2026 through BMW retailers.

Meanwhile, the more hardcore BMW M2 CS receives its upgrade in the form of a newly available M Performance exhaust system.

The system enhances the soundtrack of the 390kW turbocharged straight-six engine, offering multiple sound modes for a more dramatic driving experience.

Constructed from lightweight carbon and titanium, the exhaust system is around 8kg lighter than the standard setup and adds a distinctive race-inspired look to the rear.

According to BMW South Africa, availability is subject to local homologation.

For M2 owners chasing lap times or simply wanting their coupe to look and sound even more menacing, BMW’s latest upgrades promise serious street and circuit appeal.

