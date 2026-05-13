Resilience, profits and innovation take centre stage at NAMPO 2026

The unmistakable sounds of tractors roaring to life, trucks and agricultural machinery dominating exhibition grounds, and thousands of visitors filling the dusty walkways of NAMPO 2026 set the tone for an opening day dominated by one pressing issue—the fight to keep South African farming profitable and sustainable.

Under the theme “Resilience through Innovation”, this year’s NAMPO Harvest Day opened with urgent discussions around the growing economic pressures facing grain producers, from rising input costs and shrinking margins to policy uncertainty and logistical bottlenecks.

But despite the challenges, the mood at NAMPO remained energetic, solutions-driven and optimistic about the future of South African agriculture.

Grain SA leaders warned that profitability can no longer be viewed as only a farming issue but one directly linked to food security, jobs and economic stability.

Mobility critical part of agricultural economy

Mobility also became a key topic throughout the exhibition grounds. It does not only limit our private vehicles and public transport.

Mobility remains a critical part of South Africa’s agricultural economy.

The food we eat is planted and harvested using tractors and specialised farming machinery, while the livestock industry relies heavily on trucks and commercial vehicles to move goods across the country.

This growing link between agriculture and mobility is increasingly visible at NAMPO itself, with a strong automotive presence attracting farmers and motoring enthusiasts alike.

Major showcase for bakkies and SUVs

Major brands including Toyota, Ford, Isuzu, Kia, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Volkswagen Group, Land Rover, Nissan, GWM, and even Porsche have turned NAMPO into a major showcase for bakkies, SUVs and mobility solutions aimed at the agricultural sector as well as the lifestyle of farmers.

Leading truck manufacturers such as FAW; MAN Truck and Bus; and Daimler Truck, among others, are also drawing attention with heavy-duty transport solutions critical to farming operations and logistics.

One of the opening day’s key discussions was a high-level panel titled “To Farm or Not to Farm: The Economic Reality”, featuring Grain SA chairperson Richard Krige, Hansie Viljoen, Jaco Minnaar and Japie Grobler.

Harsh reality facing grain producers

The panel unpacked the harsh realities confronting grain producers, including volatile markets, rising production costs and growing uncertainty around long-term sustainability.

“We cannot separate sustainability from profitability,” said Krige. “If producers do not make a profit, investment slows, succession becomes uncertain, and food security is at risk.”

Grain SA CEO Dr Tobias Doyer said South African agriculture must become more globally competitive through science, innovation and productivity improvements.

“There is only one way we remain globally competitive—and that is through better science, better technology and improved productivity,” said Doyer.

John Steenhuisen, Minister of Agriculture, also attended the event as discussions continued around export opportunities, logistics reform and market access.

NAMPO Harvest Day 2026 continues until Friday, May 15, at NAMPO Park near Bothaville, bringing together producers, agribusinesses, policymakers, researchers, and international stakeholders from across the agricultural value chain.

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