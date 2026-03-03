Rolls-Royce marks 10 years of Black Badge, its bold alter ego

Super-luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce is celebrating a decade of Black Badge—the darker, more rebellious expression of the iconic British marque that is owned by the BMW Group and helped attract a new generation of ultra-wealthy clients.

Launched in 2016, Black Badge was created to appeal to individuals who express their success unapologetically and with conviction.

Over the past 10 years, it has evolved from a daring design experiment into a defining pillar of the brand’s global growth.

“From the outset, Black Badge was created to welcome a new generation of clients into Rolls-Royce,” said Chris Brownridge, the chief executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“It has supported the measured and sustained growth of the marque over the past decade.”

While Rolls-Royce is traditionally associated with elegance and classic craftsmanship, Black Badge embraces a more assertive aesthetic.

The Spirit of Ecstasy figurine, Pantheon grille and double-R badge are coated in black chrome, replacing the traditional bright metal finish. The look is dramatic, intense and unmistakably modern.

Interestingly, the roots of Black Badge stretch back almost a century. In 1928, a Rolls-Royce 20 H.P. Brewster Brougham was delivered with a black Spirit of Ecstasy and grille—a bold move at a time when polished chrome symbolised prestige.

Decades later, in 1964, John Lennon famously ordered his Rolls-Royce Phantom V finished almost entirely in black, reinforcing the marque’s rebellious streak.

The modern Black Badge story began with the debut of Black Badge Wraith and Black Badge Ghost at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016.

These models featured enhanced power, sharper throttle response, and a more dynamic driving character, aimed at owners who preferred to drive themselves rather than be chauffeured.

Since then, the Black Badge family has expanded to include Dawn, Cullinan, and, most recently, Spectre, the brand’s fully electric model.

Each iteration has combined bespoke craftsmanship with darker finishes, technical materials such as carbon fibre and a more performance-focused set-up.

Black Badge models are also distinguished by their signature deep black paint, achieved through an intensive hand-polishing process that creates one of the darkest finishes in the automotive world.

A decade on, Black Badge has not only reshaped Rolls-Royce but also influenced the wider luxury sector, setting new design codes for bold, expressive wealth.

As it enters its second decade, Rolls-Royce says demand for even more daring interpretations of Black Badge continues to grow worldwide—proof that, for some clients, luxury is best expressed in black.

