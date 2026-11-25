The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has announced its 33-member jury for the 2027 South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition, as the country’s longest-running automotive awards programme enters a new chapter with Bridgestone as its title sponsor.

Sunday World Motoring contributing motoring editor is among the returning jurors and has also been appointed to the five-member COTY Committee responsible for overseeing the competition.

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The announcement comes amid significant changes in South Africa’s automotive landscape, characterised by the arrival of new manufacturers, growing competition from Chinese brands and an expanding range of electrified vehicles. With more than 600 000 new vehicles expected to be sold in South Africa in 2026, the guild has identified the importance of ensuring that the jury reflects the country’s diverse vehicle-buying demographics.

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Independence and credibility

Jurors are elected by their peers through a dedicated voting platform, with additional appointments made by the COTY Committee. The 2027 jury comprises automotive journalists, broadcasters, writers and multimedia content creators with more than 500 years of combined experience. It also includes six associate members who will undergo training and receive mentorship from experienced jurors.

Despite Bridgestone’s commercial involvement, the SAGMJ retains responsibility for administering the competition, while vehicle evaluations and the selection of winners remain the responsibility of the appointed jury.

“The local automotive landscape is evolving rapidly, with new manufacturers entering the market, electrification gaining momentum and vehicle technologies becoming increasingly sophisticated,” said Thami Masemola, chairperson of the 2027 COTY Committee.

“It is therefore important that the competition continues to evolve while maintaining the independence, credibility and rigorous evaluation standards that have defined it for more than four decades.”

Road to the 2027 Car of the Year

The jury’s first assignment will be to select the semi-finalists in early December, followed by the announcement of finalists in January 2027. The shortlisted vehicles will undergo a two-day on-site evaluation in March, with the overall winner and category winners scheduled to be announced in May.

The 2027 COTY Committee comprises Masemola, Jason Woosey, Sibonelo Myeni, Edward Makwana and Ziphorah Masethe, with the latter two joining as newly appointed committee members.

The contenders will be vying to succeed the Jetour T2, which claimed the overall title in the 2026 competition. SAGMJ chairman Brendon Staniforth said maintaining the integrity of the competition remained central to its future.

“Our priority remains safeguarding the credibility and independence of COTY,” he said.

Disclosure: The writer is a member of the 2027 South African Car of the Year jury and COTY Committee.

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