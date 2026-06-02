SA new vehicle sales hit 13-year May record as Toyota, Suzuki and VW lead market growth

South Africa’s new vehicle market continued its impressive recovery in May, recording its strongest performance for the month in more than a decade despite growing concerns over rising fuel prices, inflationary pressures and higher borrowing costs.

According to the latest sales figures released by National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), aggregate domestic new vehicle sales reached

51 071 units in May 2026, representing a 12.8% increase compared to the 45 287 vehicles sold during the same month last year.

Best May sales performance since 2013

The figure marks the best May sales performance since 2013 and reinforces the positive momentum that has characterised the local automotive sector during the first five months of the year.

Toyota South Africa Motors retained its position as the country’s best-selling vehicle brand in May, delivering 10,667 units. It was followed by Suzuki Auto South Africa with 5,546 vehicles and Volkswagen Group Africa with 5,295 units. Hyundai Automotive South Africa secured fourth place with 3,054 units ahead of Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa on 2,932 units. Chinese manufacturers continued their strong showing in the local market, with GWM South Africa (2,605), Chery South Africa (2,569) and Jetour South Africa (2,020) all featuring in the top 10. Mahindra South Africa (1,429) and Isuzu Motors South Africa (1,371) rounded out the list of the country’s best-performing brands for the month.

Passenger vehicles lead the pack

Passenger vehicles remained the main driver of growth. Sales in the segment climbed 16.3% year-on-year to 36,871 units, up from 31,701 units sold in May 2025.

The light commercial vehicle market, which includes bakkies and minibuses, also recorded gains, increasing by 2.5% to 11,251 units.

Commercial vehicle sales delivered an equally encouraging performance. Medium commercial vehicle sales rose by 13.6% to 718 units, while heavy trucks and buses increased by 12.9% to 2,231 units.

In the commercial vehicle sector, FAW Trucks emerged as the top-selling brand with 567 units sold during May. Toyota followed with 377 units, while Isuzu recorded 276 sales. Daimler Truck Southern Africa secured fourth position with 267 units, ahead of UD Trucks Southern Africa on 229 units, underlining the continued demand for freight and logistics vehicles despite growing economic pressures.

Buyers prioritise mobility

The latest figures suggest that South African consumers and businesses continue to prioritise mobility despite mounting economic challenges.

Naamsa said demand was being supported by replacement purchasing cycles, fleet renewal programmes and a gradual improvement in household and business confidence.

Consumers are increasingly focusing on affordability, fuel efficiency, financing costs, safety and long-term ownership value when making purchasing decisions.

The growing acceptance of new-energy vehicles (NEVs) was also highlighted. Industry data showed NEV sales surged by 120% in April 2026 compared with the same period last year, reflecting increasing consumer interest in alternative propulsion technologies.

While domestic sales remain robust, export performance came under pressure. Vehicle exports declined by 4.8% to 29,392 units compared to 30,859 units exported in May 2025. Naamsa attributed much of the decline in light commercial vehicle exports to the phased rollout of new-model production by a major exporter.

‘Challenging operating environment’

The industry body warned that the operating environment is becoming increasingly challenging following the South African Reserve Bank’s decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.0% in May, pushing the prime lending rate to 10.5%.

Combined with rising fuel prices and inflation that accelerated to 4% in April, higher borrowing costs could place additional pressure on vehicle affordability, particularly for first-time buyers and small businesses.

Despite these concerns, Naamsa said the market had shown remarkable resilience and remains on a recovery trajectory, although the remainder of 2026 could prove more challenging as households and businesses adjust to tighter financial conditions.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content