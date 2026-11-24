South Africa’s growing adoption of new energy vehicles (NEVs) is exposing shortcomings in the country’s insurance and tax frameworks, raising questions about the readiness of financial institutions and legislation to accommodate the changing mobility landscape.

While vehicle manufacturers are expanding their offerings of conventional hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles (EVs), industry experts warn that systems traditionally designed around internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles need to evolve.

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According to Collin Molepe, managing executive at Absa Insurance, the transition introduces a new set of risks that insurers must consider when developing products and determining premiums. South Africa’s NEV market grew by 7.1% year-on-year in 2025, according to Molepe, with conventional petrol-electric hybrids accounting for the largest share of sales, as highlighted in the Cars.co.za Industry Report 2025.

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However, challenges relating to charging infrastructure, regulatory frameworks and a shortage of specialised technical skills remain.

New risks for insurers

Unlike conventional petrol and diesel vehicles, NEVs introduce additional considerations around battery degradation, software malfunctions, connectivity failures and the availability of specialised components. Battery degradation, in particular, could affect vehicle resale and salvage values, while manufacturer-specific components and limited aftermarket alternatives could increase repair costs and turnaround times.

“The risks are evolving, and so must the approach to managing them,” said Molepe.

Repairing NEVs also requires specialised technicians, advanced diagnostic equipment and workshop safety protocols that differ from those associated with conventional vehicles.

With limited local claims data, South African insurers are drawing on experience from more established NEV markets, including Europe and China, to inform pricing and underwriting decisions. However, Molepe cautioned that international benchmarks do not necessarily reflect South Africa’s road conditions, driving habits or energy landscape.

Absa Insurance is adopting an adaptive pricing strategy that uses emerging local experience to refine its risk assessments. Molepe also called for greater collaboration between insurers, vehicle manufacturers, repair networks and component suppliers to manage costs and improve customer outcomes.

Tax legislation playing catch-up

Meanwhile, Joon Chong, a partner at law firm Webber Wentzel, has highlighted uncertainties surrounding the taxation of electric vehicles, particularly travel allowances, company vehicles and employee benefits.

“The problem is not that electric vehicles fall outside the tax framework. Rather, many of the rules were written using language that assumes vehicles are powered by petrol or diesel,” said Chong.

One of the challenges concerns employees who receive travel allowances and use the deemed-cost method to calculate their deductions. The prescribed rates incorporate fixed, fuel and maintenance costs. However, existing legislation does not define fuel, creating uncertainty over whether electricity qualifies under these provisions.

According to Chong, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has yet to issue specific guidance addressing this question. Using actual operating costs could provide greater certainty, although documenting home charging expenditure presents another challenge.

Unlike public charging stations, which generally provide transaction records, electricity consumed when charging vehicles at home is typically incorporated into broader household electricity bills. Dedicated charging equipment capable of recording vehicle-specific electricity consumption could consequently become increasingly important for tax compliance.

Workplace charging and company fleets

Employers offering complimentary charging facilities for employees’ private vehicles could also face fringe-benefit tax implications. Determining the taxable value of such benefits becomes more complicated when charging infrastructure is integrated into commercial buildings or powered by surplus solar energy.

Similar uncertainties apply to employees who personally pay for charging company vehicles, as certain fringe-benefit adjustments depend on fuel expenditure. Businesses installing charging infrastructure for commercial purposes could, however, generally qualify for existing capital allowances, subject to applicable requirements.

While neither expert suggests that these challenges will halt NEV adoption, their assessments highlight the need for South Africa’s financial and regulatory systems to keep pace with technological developments.

Rooftop solar presents opportunities

While insurers and tax specialists grapple with emerging challenges, vehicle manufacturers believe South Africa’s expanding private energy infrastructure could support the adoption of electrified vehicles.

READ: Africa’s EV makers are testing solar roofs on vehicles to supplement batteries

According to Naamsa, the Automotive Business Council, 22,389 new energy vehicles were sold between January and September 2026, with plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles accounting for more than half of those sales. Meanwhile, estimates from the National Transmission Company South Africa indicate that behind-the-meter rooftop solar capacity reached 8,294 MW by mid-2026.

Vusi Machie, product and pricing manager at Volvo Car South Africa, believes motorists need to reconsider traditional refuelling habits. “Charging works best when it happens where the car already spends its time. If you can plug in at home or at work, charging happens while you sleep or work, much like your phone,” said Machie.

However, while combining electric mobility with rooftop solar could reduce motorists’ exposure to fuel price volatility, it also reinforces the taxation questions raised by Chong, particularly around documenting charging expenditure and determining the value of employer-provided electricity.

South Africa’s transition towards electrified mobility is therefore presenting both opportunities and challenges that extend well beyond the automotive industry. While expanding vehicle choices and private energy infrastructure could support consumer adoption, the ability of insurers, policymakers and tax authorities to adapt will be important in creating an environment conducive to sustainable growth.

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