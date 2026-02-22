Motoring

SA’s most affordable EV – the BYD Dolphin Surf

By Sunday World

Thirteen years ago, South Africa caught its first real glimpse of an electric future. At the 2013 Johannesburg International Motor Show (JIMS), Nissan South Africa unveiled the Nissan Leaf to the local market. Before that, there was homegrown ambition in the form of Optimal Energy’s Joule – a proudly South African EV project that showed promise around 2010 but sadly folded before reaching production.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Leave a Reply

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Zucorizon (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

 