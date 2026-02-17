Suzuki drives literacy mission to rural KwaZulu-Natal schools

South Africa’s second best-selling automotive brand, Suzuki Auto South Africa, has once again taken its wheels beyond the showroom floor — this time to help turn the page on literacy challenges in rural KwaZulu-Natal.

The Japanese carmaker recently supported the KwaZulu-Natal leg of the long-running Rally to Read initiative. Thus marking its third consecutive year of involvement in the province and more than a decade of backing the national programme.

Helping under-resourced rural schools

Established in 1998, Rally to Read focuses on improving literacy levels at under-resourced rural primary schools by equipping learners with age-appropriate books. This while simultaneously empowering teachers with structured training. The initiative operates in carefully selected school clusters across several provinces. And it provides three years of sustained support to ensure long-term impact.

In 2026, the programme supported 13 schools around Bulwer, a small town outside Durban. They were supported for the final year of their three-year cycle. Suzuki was assigned to assist Emacabazini Primary (four teachers and 62 learners) and Mzwendaba Primary (seven teachers and 234 learners). In the previous year, the brand supported Nkwezela and Nomgidi Primary schools. The project collectively served 27 teachers and 751 learners.

Fit for navigating rural terrain

To tackle the rural terrain, Suzuki deployed its rugged Jimny 5-door as the primary support vehicle. With 1,113 litres of cargo space when the rear seats are folded flat and its AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system, the compact off-roader transported books and educational materials directly to classrooms. A Grand Vitara GLX accompanied the convoy, adding further cargo capacity and comfort for the team.

Suzuki representatives personally delivered the materials on 7 February, engaging with principals, teachers and learners.

“Rally to Read aligns closely with Suzuki’s commitment to meaningful community upliftment,” said Brendon Carpenter, Brand Marketing Manager of Suzuki Auto South Africa. “By supporting literacy and teacher development at grassroots level, the programme lays a foundation for a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

Beyond books, Suzuki has also partnered with the Dis-Chem Foundation’s Million Comforts Campaign. It’s tackling period poverty by helping distribute sanitary products to non-fee-paying schools nationwide. The company’s branded vehicle support and logistics assistance helps ensure that essential hygiene products reach learners who need them most.

Together, the initiatives show that Suzuki’s growth story in South Africa is measured in sales charts and in social impact.

