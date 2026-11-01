Test Drive: GWM Ora 5 EV targets SA’s premium compact car market

South Africa’s second-best-selling Chinese automotive brand, Great Wall Motors (GWM), is showing no signs of slowing down its assault on established automotive brands.

Having made inroads into the country’s competitive SUV market, the Chinese manufacturer is setting its sights on the crowded premium compact electric vehicle segment.

But can GWM replicate its SUV success in the EV market, where consumer concerns about affordability, charging infrastructure and driving range remain significant?

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To find out, I spent a week living with the new GWM Ora 5 battery electric vehicle (BEV), courtesy of GWM South Africa.

Launched locally in July, the Ora 5 is a relatively new arrival, although I have spotted a few on Johannesburg’s roads. Its commercial success remains to be established, especially in a market where EVs account for a small proportion of new car sales.

The look

My test unit arrived wearing eye-catching Lake Blue metallic paint, complemented by 18-inch alloy wheels. At first glance, the Ora 5 reminded me of the iconic Volkswagen Beetle, particularly its rounded proportions and distinctive oval headlights. From certain angles, it could be mistaken for a baby Porsche.

It is a refreshing departure from the aggressive styling that dominates the modern SUV market. The Ora 5 has some of the playful character and cool factor that made the modern Beetle appealing to younger, style-conscious buyers. Although positioned as a compact SUV, its proportions blur the lines between a raised hatchback and crossover.

Inside, GWM has adopted its familiar technology-focused approach, with a large 14.6-inch touchscreen running its Coffee operating system. The cabin feels contemporary, while a selection of standard convenience and safety equipment strengthens its value proposition.

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Powertrain choices

GWM introduced the Ora 5 with three powertrain choices.

The conventional 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol derivative produces 105kW and 210Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. A hybrid version combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering 164kW and 476Nm.

My test vehicle was the fully electric derivative, powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 150kW and 260Nm. Its 58.3kWh lithium-ion battery offers a manufacturer-claimed driving range of up to 520km, measured using the NEDC testing cycle. The range will depend on driving conditions, speed and energy consumption.

Performance and driving range

Most of my week behind the wheel involved the realities of Johannesburg life: school runs, business meetings, navigating traffic and a return trip to Pretoria. This is where the Ora 5 made its strongest impression. Its electric powertrain delivers smooth, progressive acceleration, while the light, well-weighted electric power steering makes manoeuvring through congested streets and parking areas effortless.

The combination of MacPherson strut front suspension and a multilink rear arrangement contributes to a comfortable ride, particularly over the uneven surfaces encountered during everyday commuting.

What impressed me most was its usable driving range. I avoided charging the vehicle to establish whether it could comfortably accommodate my regular driving routine. By the time GWM collected the car, the battery had just under 30% charge remaining. That was encouraging, although I did not record sufficient distance and consumption data to establish a verified real-world range figure. Neither did my test establish how quickly the vehicle charges on South Africa’s public charging network.

Nevertheless, the experience demonstrated that the Ora 5 could handle my typical weekly urban driving requirements without the inconvenience of frequent charging stops.

Pricing

The Ora 5 BEV starts at R549 900 for the Super Luxury derivative, rising to R599 900 for the Ultra Luxury. Both include a seven-year/200 000km vehicle warranty, eight-year/ 150 000km battery warranty, seven-year/75 000km service plan and seven years of roadside assistance.

At these prices, the Ora 5 enters a competitive field that includes the Volvo EX30, Alfa Romeo Junior, MINI Countryman electric variants and Chinese alternatives such as the Geely E5, Leapmotor B10 and BYD Atto 3, although specifications and pricing differ considerably.

After a week behind the wheel, the Ora 5 has demonstrated that GWM’s ambitions extend beyond conventional SUVs. Its distinctive styling, comfortable road manners, generous equipment and encouraging battery endurance make it a credible contender. For buyers considering a compact EV, the Ora 5 deserves a place on the shortlist.