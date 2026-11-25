The 49th edition of the Dakar Rally will take place from January 9 to 23, covering 7,824km across Portugal and Morocco. The event comprises 12 stages, including 4,341km of timed competitive sections.

Play advert

GAZOO Racing Toyota will field five crews in the Ultimate category, combining the resources of its European and South African motorsport operations. Leading the South African contingent are Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings, who finished second overall at the 2025 Dakar Rally and won the South African round of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) that season.

Advertisement

Recently crowned 2026 South African Rally-Raid champion Guy Botterill will compete alongside Henry Köhne, while 21-year-old Saood Variawa will partner former motorcycle competitor Charan Moore. Variawa made history in 2025 when he became the youngest-ever Dakar Rally stage winner.

Completing Toyota’s Ultimate category line-up are Japan’s Akira Miura and Spain’s Armand Monleón, alongside American pairing Seth Quintero and Andrew Short.

Hilux-based machines ready for desert test

The crews will compete in specially developed rally-raid vehicles based on the ninth-generation Toyota Hilux. These feature lightweight tubular chassis, specialised suspension and braking systems, and engines derived from Toyota’s 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol powerplant.

Hydrogen technology put to the test

Beyond its conventional rally-raid campaign, Toyota will use the Dakar Rally to test alternative propulsion technology through its entry in the Future Mission 1000 category, which accommodates experimental vehicles. The hydrogen-powered DKR GR FC Hilux shares its platform with the Ultimate category vehicle but incorporates two production-derived fuel cell stacks and hydrogen storage tanks used in the Toyota Mirai passenger car.

Saudi Arabian driver Dania Akeel, a two-time FIA Middle East Baja Cup winner, will compete in the experimental vehicle alongside French navigator Sébastien Delaunay.

Dakar as a development laboratory

Toyota’s participation in the experimental category comes as global vehicle manufacturers continue exploring alternative propulsion technologies amid pressure to reduce carbon emissions.

The campaign will provide Toyota with an opportunity to evaluate hydrogen fuel cell technology under extreme operating conditions, potentially informing future production vehicle development.