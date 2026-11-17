South African motorists concerned about hijackings now have another vehicle protection option, with Pretoria-based SVI Engineering introducing a lightweight bullet-resistant armouring package for the new-generation Toyota RAV4.

The company announced that its SVI LITE package is now available for the sixth-generation RAV4, which entered the South African market in June 2026. The system provides Level B2 ballistic protection, designed to withstand 9mm handgun ammunition, offering motorists additional protection against certain armed attacks.

Play advert

Unlike conventional armouring systems that provide protection around the entire vehicle, SVI LITE focuses primarily on the doors and side windows. Customers can select how many doors they want protected, with each receiving concealed Kevlar panels and specialised bullet-resistant glass.

Advertisement

Designed for everyday usability

According to SVI, the additional protection weighs less than 15kg per door, minimising the impact on vehicle performance and fuel consumption. The specialised glass also allows the electric windows to operate normally, enabling motorists to access parking-ticket machines and security checkpoints without difficulty.

Making ballistic protection more accessible SVI Business Development Director Nicol Louw said the company developed the package to make ballistic protection accessible to more vehicle owners.

“From the outset, our goal with SVI LITE was to make discreet protection accessible to a broader range of vehicle owners,” Louw said.

The package is compatible with all five derivatives of the new RAV4, including petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. Customers can also specify additional protection, including a Level B4 windscreen and run-flat tyre inserts. However, the partial-armouring system does not provide the same comprehensive protection as SVI’s more expensive 360-degree B4 and B6 armouring packages.

Pricing and installation

Pricing starts at R74 950 per door, excluding VAT, translating to R86 192.50 including VAT. Protecting all four doors would therefore cost R345 000 including VAT, excluding optional extras. Installation takes approximately two weeks at SVI’s Bashewa facility outside Pretoria.

The package could also appeal to government departments seeking more affordable alternatives to heavily armoured luxury vehicles for officials requiring additional security.

With public spending on expensive vehicles for politicians and senior officials having attracted criticism over the years, a partially armoured mainstream SUV such as the RAV4 could offer a potentially more cost-conscious option, depending on the level of protection required.