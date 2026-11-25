Toyota South Africa has introduced an updated Starlet hatchback, bringing revised styling, improved technology and a new fuel-saving system as competition intensifies in the country’s affordable passenger car market.
The refreshed Starlet introduces Toyota’s Neo Drive technology, which incorporates a 12-volt stop-start system designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by automatically switching off the engine when the vehicle comes to a stop.
Another significant change is the introduction of a six-speed automatic transmission, replacing the previous four-speed gearbox. Automatic derivatives now also feature paddle shifters as standard equipment.
Fresh exterior styling
On the outside, the Starlet receives a redesigned front bumper and grille, a shark-fin antenna and Neo Drive badging. Toyota has also introduced a new Ocean Teal exterior colour alongside six existing colour options.
Technology enhancements
Inside, the Japanese manufacturer has upgraded the infotainment system and introduced additional security features. The flagship XR derivatives gain wireless smartphone charging, a Head-Up Display and a 360-degree camera, features aimed at strengthening the hatchback’s appeal to technology-conscious buyers.
Facing stiff competition
The updated Starlet will compete against established rivals including the Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Grand i10, Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Renault Clio and emerging models such as the Tata Tiago in South Africa’s competitive compact hatchback segment.
Pricing and model range
Toyota has retained four derivatives in the updated range, with prices starting at R289,000 for the Starlet 1.5 Neo XS manual. The XS automatic costs R322,000, while the better-equipped XR manual is priced at R333,000. The range-topping XR automatic commands R359,000.
All derivatives retain Toyota’s three-year/100,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.
Real-world efficiency still to be tested
While Toyota claims the Neo Drive system improves efficiency, real-world fuel consumption figures will be needed to establish the extent of the savings compared with the outgoing model. The upgrades come as manufacturers compete for increasingly price-conscious South African motorists seeking affordable, economical and well-equipped vehicles.
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- Toyota South Africa has updated the Starlet hatchback with revised styling, improved technology, and the new Neo Drive fuel-saving system.
- The Neo Drive technology includes a 12-volt stop-start system that automatically switches off the engine when the vehicle stops to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.
- The updated Starlet replaces the previous four-speed automatic transmission with a six-speed automatic and adds paddle shifters as standard on automatic models.
- The flagship XR derivatives now feature wireless smartphone charging, a Head-Up Display, and a 360-degree camera as part of technology enhancements.
- Pricing for the updated Starlet starts at R289,000 for the XS manual, with the top XR automatic model priced at R359,000, and all models include a three-year/100,000km warranty and a four-year/60,000km service plan.