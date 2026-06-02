TVS Apache RR310 lands in SA to challenge premium supersport rivals

South Africa’s motorcycle enthusiasts have a new contender in the supersport segment following the local launch of the TVS Apache RR310, a race-inspired machine that promises premium performance and technology at a significantly lower price point than many of its established rivals.

Distributed locally by The Nexus Collective, the fully-faired Apache RR310 arrives with a starting price of R89,999, positioning it as an attractive alternative to entry-level supersport motorcycles from brands such as BMW Motorrad, Yamaha, Kawasaki, KTM and Honda.

Aggressive styling

Developed through the long-standing partnership between TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad, the Apache RR310 shares its engineering roots with the BMW G 310 platform but has been developed as a distinctly TVS product. The motorcycle draws heavily from TVS Racing’s four decades of motorsport experience and features aggressive styling inspired by the Akula concept motorcycle that debuted in 2016.

Power comes from a 312.2cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 38 horsepower at 9,800rpm. Paired with a six-speed gearbox, the motorcycle can sprint from 0 to 60km/h in just 2.82 seconds and reach a top speed of 164km/h in Sport and Track modes.

The Apache RR310’s lightweight 174kg kerb weight and trellis frame chassis are designed to deliver agile handling both on public roads and on the racetrack. Suspension duties are handled by inverted front forks and a race-tuned KYB rear monoshock, while braking is provided by disc brakes supported by dual-channel ABS with rear-wheel lift-off protection.

Four riding modes

Where the newcomer aims to stand out is in its technology offering. The bike features four riding modes – Track, Sport, Urban and Rain – along with traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, a bi-directional quickshifter and slipper clutch.

Additional highlights include Michelin Road 5 tyres, aerodynamic winglets, LED lighting and TVS’s SmartXonnect system, which allows riders to access ride analytics, lap timing data and performance information through a smartphone connection.

TVS says the Apache RR310 was engineered to bridge the gap between everyday commuting and weekend track-day performance, offering riders a versatile package without the premium price tag often associated with supersport motorcycles.

The motorcycle is available immediately in South Africa in several colour options, including Bomber Grey, Racing Red and a limited Anniversary Special Edition.

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