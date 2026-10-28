UD Trucks expands Southern African footprint with Zambia launch

Japanese commercial vehicle manufacturer UD Trucks has expanded its Southern African operations into Zambia through a partnership with Imperial Motors Zambia, part of the Motus Africa group. The expansion follows the brand’s entry into Malawi in 2025 and forms part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in African markets where demand for commercial transport is driven by mining, agriculture, construction and logistics.

The official launch took place at Imperial Motors Zambia’s Kafue Road facility in Lusaka, attended by more than 90 guests, including government representatives, customers and industry stakeholders. The partnership establishes UD Trucks operations across three locations in Lusaka, Kitwe and Solwezi, providing customers with access to commercial vehicles, maintenance services, genuine parts and technical support.

UD Trucks Southern Africa managing director Filip Van den Heede said Zambia represented an important market in the company’s regional growth ambitions.

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“The official launch of UD Trucks in Zambia represents another significant milestone in our ambition to strengthen our presence across Southern Africa and contribute to the development of Africa’s commercial transport sector,” he said.

Transport hub ambitions drive demand

The expansion comes as Zambia seeks to strengthen its position as a regional transport and logistics hub, supported by its mining industry and trade links with neighbouring countries. Zambia’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics permanent secretary, Fredrick Mwalusaka, who attended the launch, highlighted the importance of efficient transport networks in facilitating trade and supporting economic development. He identified agriculture, mining and manufacturing as industries that depend on reliable goods movement within Zambia and across its borders.

For fleet operators, vehicle reliability, maintenance costs and downtime remain important considerations, particularly in industries operating under demanding conditions. UD Trucks says its approach will focus on providing transport solutions covering vehicle acquisition, servicing and ongoing operational support.

Focus on aftersales support and skills development

Imperial Motors Zambia brings 12 years of experience in the country’s automotive market. Its existing portfolio includes Nissan, OMODA and JAECOO. The company’s general manager, Christophe Henning, said the partnership would focus on developing local technical capabilities and strengthening aftersales services.

“Customers need dependable products, access to genuine parts, skilled technicians and professional aftersales support throughout their vehicles’ operating lives,” Henning said.

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Growth plans yet to be quantified

Over the next three to five years, Imperial Motors Zambia plans to expand its UD Trucks customer base while investing in facilities, technical expertise and aftersales capabilities. The companies have not disclosed the financial value of the partnership, anticipated sales volumes or the number of jobs expected to be created through the expansion.